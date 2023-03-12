Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature are passing a series of laws that will eliminate certain subjects from the school curriculum on all levels. These laws prohibit educators from teaching them. The following will address three questions: What are these subjects? What does this mean for education in Florida? Why should we be concerned?
What are these subjects?
HB7, The Stop W.O.K.E. Act, (Wrong to our Kids and Employees), is designed to prohibit teaching certain racial concepts. There is an attempt to prohibit an African-American AP course from being taught in high school. Several legal defense organizations, concerned about its violation of First Amendment rights, won a temporary injunction to stop HB7 in public universities and colleges while litigation continues. The judge found that it “violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments” and that “professors enjoy academic freedom so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the state approves. This is positively dystopian.” HB7 can still, however, be implemented in elementary, middle and high schools.
HB 1557, Parental Rights in Education, also referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay Law,” bans lessons related to gender identification and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade, this despite the fact that educators have all said that these subjects were not taught in these grades. This is a failure to address the needs of LGBTQ youth by singling them out for their or their parents lifestyle.
There is a new bill, HB1223, being introduced in this legislative session that will expand this law and ban gender identity instruction through the eighth grade. This bill also prohibits using preferred pronouns or student name changes.
The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization for LGBTQ youth, recorded that 42 percent of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in 2021. The identified causes were how they are stigmatized by society, lack of acceptance, discrimination, family rejection and school failure. There is a need for school leaders to work with these young students, not to abandon them. How much pain is necessary to consider suicide? This punishing policy, which will isolate and discriminate against these young students, further exacerbates their pain rather than alleviating it.
Surprisingly, this law also empowers parents’ rights over their children and states that no authority can override their authority over their children. Yet we see discriminatory legislation taking the power out of the hands of parents with regard to how their children are taught and treated in school.
HB 1467 requires that “books be pre-approved materials or vetted by a media specialist trained by Florida’s Department of Education”. This review has always been done by trained educational personnel. “Violators face a third degree felony charge.” Florida and Texas have banned more books than any other states in the 2021 and 2022 academic year, with Florida banning 566 books.
These laws have been described as “vague, leading to confusion and distress.” Teachers, librarians and school officials have expressed fear of inadvertently using a book that would be considered a felony. As a result, some districts advised removing all books temporarily. A former substitute teacher who posted a picture of empty bookshelves was fired by the governor.
Educators have expressed that these authoritarian actions adversely affect students and learning. They also adversely affect teachers, many of whom are leaving. Since early 2023, we have a serious teacher shortage with more than 3,000 vacancies in Florida leaving 100,000 students without a full-time teacher certified in their content area. It is increasingly difficult to recruit teachers. Educators are concerned that quality of schools will deteriorate as a result.
HB 999 was recently filed. Its intent is to change the standards of public universities, giving power to state-appointed boards of trustees to review and control tenure at any point in time. The bill empowers only the president or university board to hire without faculty input. This controls the teachers.
HB 999 also prohibits colleges and universities from funding programs that address diversity, equity and inclusion programs and women and gender studies programs. This will limit education and discussion of these subjects. This controls the subjects.
The governor recently removed the President of New College and put in place the former commissioner of education, who is not an educator, with a nearly doubled salary and benefit package. He replaced the board of trustees with his own appointed board members. Students have marched in protest and will continue to fight for the right to academic freedom and racial justice, not an education system controlled by the personal beliefs of the governor and his representatives.
Amanda Phalin, chair of the University of Florida Faculty Senate, stated that this bill “strips academic freedom away from the universities and turns the state university system into a political entity that will be completely controlled by whomever is elected in Tallahassee, adding that academic freedom is not a liberal or conservative issue.”
What does this mean for education?
On the post-secondary level, there is concern that there will be a brain drain, with educators leaving the state or leaving their profession. Educators are concerned that the academic standards and quality of education will deteriorate to the point where national and international students will no longer consider Florida universities to be competitive. Administrators are concerned that funding for racial and gender studies will no longer be available. There is concern that this may dissuade athletes, who bring much money into colleges, from attending Florida schools. The educational community is concerned that lecturers and educators will choose not to work in Florida and that we will be unable to recruit the finest to teach in this state. Students and educators are concerned that with classes being diluted by the whims of politicians, graduating students will be unprepared to succeed in bettering their lives.
On a K-12 level, children are deeply sensitive to their social experiences in school and susceptible to their environment. There is concern that minority children and those of the LGBTQ community will feel oppressed and singled out. Their emotional needs may be ignored because of fear that any conversation may be considered a felony.
Why should we be concerned?
We need to educate children about all of the information they need to prepare them for the challenges life brings. We fail our children if we do not give them the tools they need to succeed in life. These are the tools of knowledge and self-knowledge as well as understanding of the “other.”
With a sleight of hand, we are being told that we are having freedom restored while a progressive and significant violation of our First Amendment rights is quietly being implemented in our public education system.
The irony is that the education they are removing is the key to undoing generational prejudice.
Nancy Tomaselli is the co-president of the League of Women Voters, Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.