Mental illness does not discriminate. Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe. There are statistics on ages, genders, nationalities etc. and they all indicate that no one is precluded from the possibility of mental illness.
In fact, in 2021, the National Institute on Mental Health in 2021 reported that more than 57.8 million people in the United States were living with a mental illness. Yet we don’t talk about mental health as candidly as we discuss heart disease, kidney and liver disease, and pulmonary conditions.
Why is mental health so important that Commissioner Rebecca Bays gathers more than 40 community leaders to talk about it? Why does Just Wright Citrus continue to blog about it? Why does NAMI Citrus exist?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The WHY is: our community.
Individually: The national statistic is that 1 in 5 adult Americans live with a mental health illness at least once during a year. That is about 31,000 adults daily here in Citrus County. You, or a loved one, could be the 1 in 5. Or maybe you or a loved one are one of the approximately 1 in 17 of those 31,000 who live with a serious mental health illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or long-term recurring depression. According to Wikipedia, serious mental illness or severe mental illness (SMI) is characterized as any mental health condition that seriously impairs anywhere from one to several significant life activities including day-to-day functioning.
Try to imagine you have a family of five, and one person has a serious mental illness. Think of the impact on your family. The lives of parents, children, siblings and grandparents are forever changed as they live with the financial, mental and emotional burdens of helping a family member live the best life possible. There is often guilt, sometimes anger in addition to increased stress, constant worry, and potential loss of income while you care for your loved one. NAMI statistics report that caregivers of a person with a mental illness spend an average of 32 hours per week providing unpaid care.
Financially: Across the world, employees with fair to poor mental health miss an average of 12 days per year compared with 2.5 days a year for all other employees. Missed work is estimated to cost the economy between $12,000 and $15,000 per employee, or $47.6 billion annually in lost productivity. Those costs and employee shortages affect our economy and the quality of service provided.
Access: Stating that Citrus County has limited access to mental health care is the understatement of the decade. We are part of the 25 million Americans living in a mental health professional shortage area. That means appointments can take weeks, sometimes months causing delays in diagnosis and treatment. And then there is the cost. In February of 2021 NAMI reported that of the 796,000 adult Floridians who did not receive mental health care in 2021, 395,612 (49.7 percent) did not receive care because of cost. We know we need more providers. Please be an advocate for our community by learning the facts, talking to the people in the trenches and contacting our commissioners, our legislators and our governor.
Community starts with each of us. It means we care about and support each other. Learning the signs and symptoms of mental illness makes our community stronger, closer, healthier. NAMI was founded in the late 1970s to provide education, offer support and resources and bring hope to the individual, family, and community.
NAMI Citrus is committed to keeping mental health at the forefront of the conversation. We hope you take advantage of this awareness month and learn more about mental illness. Visit our website at namicitrus.org. With your understanding and continued support we can all make our community an even better place to live than it is today.
Cindi Fein is the Executive Director of NAMI Citrus, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.