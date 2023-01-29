I know I am in the right place.
One of the best ways to get to know a community is to get out and experience it. That’s what I have been doing in the two weeks I have been a Citrus County resident.
One of the ways my teenage son Cooper and I like to do this is to explore the many mom-and-pop restaurants Citrus County has to offer.
The first thing we have noticed is that there are a lot of them. Cooper does the research, tells me what others are saying about the establishments and I drive us there and pay the bill. Good deal for him, huh?
And I like to talk to people. At the Hen House Cafe in downtown Inverness, I noticed a nice lady sitting next to us at another table and she had something that sort of looked like a pancake but wasn’t.
I asked her about it and she smiled and said “that’s a fried biscuit. It’s not on the menu, but they know I like it.”
I was in the right place, I thought.
A few days later we headed down U.S. 41 to The Front Porch. How can you not try a place that invites you to “put a little South in your mouth.” and has fried okra as an appetizer and a dozen different pies for dessert.
The tables there are kinda close together. A gentleman sat down next to us and prepared to eat alone. After he finished his meal, he got up to go to the restroom and when he returned he made a stop at another table, where a man, probably in his 90s, was eating dinner. The older man had a hat on the table signifying that he was once in the service.
I couldn’t hear everything they talked about but I did hear the younger man say something to the effect that “my dad was in the Philippines, too,” and “thank you for your service.”
When the younger man sat down again and it was time to pay his tab, I heard him quietly inform the server that he wanted to pick up the check for the man and his guest.
After he paid, he just walked out with a small smile on his face. He didn’t wait for the server to inform the veteran that his bill had been paid. He just left.
I’ve lived in some large towns, but mostly smaller ones. You can tell what type of community you are in by how regular people treat one another.
Jim Gouvellis is the executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. He likes pie and nice people. You can reach him at jim.gouvellis@chronicleonline.com.
