It has been said that a name is the most important word to a person, as it connects to their identity and individuality. A name has significance, power, and definition.
What about an organization’s name? The power of a business name can create a first impression and help communicate your business strategy or purpose.
Do you know what NAMI stands for or represents? Does the name convey our mission? If not, let’s clear that up. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness, and we represent help and hope. Our mission is to provide advocacy, education, support, resources, and public awareness to our community so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
Recently we began looking for something to represent us and found it through NAMI Southwest Illinois. Matthew Gauen had created their NAMI Llama as a mascot and powerful amendment to NAMI’s message and it has since traveled to NAMI Coastal Virginia (Ginny the Llama) and now NAMI Citrus.
Please welcome our NAMI Llama, HOPE, a name that truly reflects our mission to provide help and hope to those living with mental illnesses and conditions. It ties directly into the NAMI phrase: FIND HELP. FIND HOPE. FIND NAMI. Last October I wrote that I had seen hope – at a day long training on Mental Health First Aid. Now you, too, can see, and hold, HOPE.
Why a llama? Llamas faithfully carry burdens for their companions and are symbolic of NAMI members’ compassion and willingness to help lighten the load of the pain and stigma that often accompanies mental illness. The llama addresses the serious topic of mental illness while conveying an uplifting and hopeful attitude that mental illness can be treated.
Even the youngest members of our community can relate to a stuffed llama, helping us spread our mission and engage more neighbors. HOPE will live at counseling offices, doctor offices and other facilities; patiently waiting to be given at no charge to that youth or adult who needs help in times of crisis. Our seven-inch, cuddly and calming HOPE carries a tag that provides local and national crisis numbers as well as a link to our website and our local resource number.
HOPE is also available to the public. With a $20 donation to NAMI Citrus, you will receive your very own HOPE and cover the cost to provide a HOPE llama to an individual in need. Please join us and support HOPE in our community.
Early diagnosis and treatment of mental illness reduces incarcerations, hospitalizations and homeless in a community. And that’s a HOPE we should all share.
NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country. It began in the late 1970s and now has more than 650 state and local affiliates across the United States. NAMI Citrus was incorporated April 24, 2000. Being a part of NAMI provides our local organization, volunteers, and community with worldwide expertise of mental health professionals, research, evidence-based educational programs, and a collective voice in legislation.
Cindi Fein is executive director for NAMI Citrus, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to serving those living with a mental illness and their families and loved ones.
