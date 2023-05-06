These are crazy and dangerous times. People, innocent people, are getting shot ringing doorbells, opening the wrong car door or pulling into the wrong driveway. A little girl was shot by an angry neighbor after a ball rolled into his lawn. It is a disturbing trend that defies explanation.
And it happened right here in Citrus County when a group of young people were driving their ATVs in Citrus Springs. A grown man shot one of them in the stomach as they rode past his home.
It happened on a Saturday night. One of our community’s children, shot by someone who didn’t like them riding by his home. Gunfire, teenagers and an arrest … something that in most jurisdictions would have prompted a news release, a press conference or some type of notification from law enforcement.
None of those things happened in Citrus County. In fact, we heard about the incident from citizens who wanted to know what was going on. We reported the information by checking in at the courthouse and obtaining the probable cause affidavit on the arrest long before the sheriff sent us the same document. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Sheriff’s Office released any more information about the shooting and that was only after a series of questions had been sent to the sheriff asking for more information.
I wrote a column last week noting all this. Sheriff Mike Prendergast did not like or agree with what I had to say.
His response, on this page, is a little on the personal side. I don’t believe in that type of behavior so I’ll just stick to the facts. Life is simpler that way. In fact, if you haven’t read it yet, stop reading this, read his response and come back here. It will probably make more sense. It’s OK, I’ll wait.
The Community Relations Department
The sheriff seems to imply that I was disparaging the Community Relations Department that works for him. Nothing could be further from the truth. My attitude toward employees, including my own, is that almost everyone wakes up in the morning and wants to go to work and do a good job. It is the person at the top of most organizations who sets the tone and expectations. I believe that about the Sheriff’s Office, too. I assume the people working there are doing exactly what the sheriff wants them to do.
The sheriff wrote that he has “severely constrained resources.” The CCSO has three full-time people with the title Community Relations Specialist. You decide if that is the right number. That answer is between the sheriff, the county commission that approves his budget and you, the folks who foot the bill.
Speaking of footing the bill …
Sheriff Prendergast attacked the paper (and me) as having some nefarious “for profit” motive for asking questions and seeking public information. Of course we are a private business, just like 99 percent of all media outlets in America. He is mistaken thinking that our reporters and editors are involved in the revenue part of the business. We are not making decisions on what to cover and what to ask for based on revenue. But he is correct that our readers help pay the bills. People choose to buy our paper. They give us their money in exchange for a service. Last I checked free enterprise was a good thing.
Do you pay for the Sheriff’s Facebook page?
He implies that his Facebook page is better than alerting the media because “There’s no subscription cost or fee to obtain” information. Every taxpayer in Citrus County is paying for the sheriff’s Facebook page. And there is a big difference … you don’t have a choice about whether to subscribe. The sheriff, through the power of taxation, is given your money without ever having to ask you for permission. Once he has that money he can spend it how he chooses.
Are government social media sites biased?
Of course they are. All of them. Every one. Find me a government that posts information that asks itself tough questions or admits to governmental mistakes on a regular basis and I’ll eat the next press release I get from the sheriff. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Public relations folks are supposed to put their organizations in a good light. We expect that. But the CCSO is a government agency, not an independent news source. When a government official tells you that you can get all the information you need if you just listen to them, you should probably question that.
Yes, we are a for-profit business, but with a mission to hold government officials accountable.
Consider this. We are the only business mentioned in the Constitution of the United States. You know, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”
The press they were talking about is us. And every other newspaper, television and radio station and independent news website in the country. The important word here is independent, not the government source. Those Founding Father dudes knew that a free country depends on a free press.
Was the public facing any danger after the initial arrest?
When deputies arrested the man for shooting the 15-year-old boy in the stomach, he bonded out and was home fairly quickly. The sheriff writes “As stated, this incident was isolated with no threat to the public – our main concern was the welfare of the victims involved, contacting the parents of the juveniles, and securing all potential weapons.”
Shouldn’t the public know all of the facts? Sure, there are things an investigator can’t release at the beginning of an investigation, but surely parents would want to know if their children play or ride vehicles near the man’s home. But it took days for the sheriff to tell the public what actually happened and only after they were asked by the paper.
And if the man posed no additional threat to the public why did the state attorney’s office seek to have the suspect put back in jail. The request cited Florida law that allows someone to be held without bond if they’ve been charged with a “dangerous crime,” there’s substantial probability that they committed the crime, and their actions reflected a disregard for the safety of the community, and there aren’t any conditions to their release that would still keep the community safe. In other words, the state believed he could still be a danger to others, even if the sheriff didn’t. In fact, prosecutors did convince a judge Friday to put the man back in jail. If the sheriff had just informed the public Saturday night or Sunday morning then many parents who knew the area might have kept their children away. As it turned out they had to rely on rumor and Facebook chatter to get their information until we published it in the newspaper.
But that’s not what we asked
The sheriff mentions the incident at Citrus Springs Elementary School where a student was arrested for making a threat against the school. Yes, the paper did get the media alert and the story was on our website and in the paper. We didn’t ask the sheriff why he didn’t notify the public about that. He did a good job with that. The question we actually asked was whether the juvenile was charged with a crime and what the charge was. We still don’t have an answer to that question and we don’t know why.
The sheriff’s website and arrest reporting
The arrests on the sheriff’s website are not up-to-date. Days can go by before the “Recent Arrests” portion of his page is updated. We know because we check every day. And if you hear about an arrest and it happened more than 10 days ago, it is gone from the site. Why is that? One of the best things about the web is you can store a million files and take up very little storage space. Why can’t the public have access to that information?
I have a lot of respect for law enforcement. I have worked for a police department and have a family member who made a life-long career working for a Florida Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers deserve our respect and admiration. I back the blue and the green.
When the sheriff tells you that you can get all of the information you need just by reading his Facebook page, you should be concerned.
Our job, as your community newspaper, is to ask tough questions of the people in charge of your government.
Don’t be fooled by name-calling and political rhetoric. A free press is different from a government-sponsored Facebook page.
Jim Gouvellis is the executive editor of the Chronicle
