Since I taught national security classification details to government employees and contractors for 11 years, I read the two national security classification commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle Sunday (January 22) edition with great interest. Dennis Melton’s letter “A better understanding” (page C2) is the most accurate explanation of classification details that I have seen published so far. Oliver North’s column “National security mission No. 1 for the House of Representatives” (page C3) also provides a good overview of recent classified document revelations. Both writers displayed a basic understanding of classification, but there is much more to know. Those who read the additional details below can claim actual expertise on the subject of classification.
Apparently Oliver North and I both like to push "common sense," so I should mention that I have a free book on Amazon-Kindle Unlimited for e-book subscribers, titled “What Every Good Citizen Should Know.” In that book (1 of 4 related books as mentioned below), I explain 12 modern-day elements of common sense. In contrast to the constant stream of books that simply list government issues and problems, I propose a commonsense solution paradigm that I call “The Technidigm Protocol.” The key, threshold element of this solution paradigm is simply to be "on-the-level," a litmus test that excludes most professional politicians from participation in achieving optimal solutions.
This commonsense book starts with the question “Are we there yet?” I have been waiting for the answer to this question over the past 25 years. The answer is now “Yes!” We are now truly on the edge of a cliff, which is likely to crumble under our feet. We will likely lose everything important to our lives and to our country if we fail to take decisive and timely action nationwide at the “grassroots” level. This kind of grassroots reaction is what was envisioned by our Founding Fathers to counter professional politicians, particularly those seeking unlimited power through legalized wealth shifting from productive citizens to those voting for a lifetime free ride. Current professional politicians characterized as "progressives" are the agents for such wealth shifting, even if they constantly and loudly proclaim their good intentions. They truly believe that they can do no wrong and, for self preservation, rally their self-serving supporters to oppose anyone pushing commonsense qualities such as integrity, patriotic military experience, challenging academic credentials, and personal achievement as desirable qualities for those candidates seeking voter support. Calls for a return to common sense government are now becoming louder and more frequent.
The subject of national security classification, although not as scary as some of our many other evolving issues, will rightly now get a lot more news coverage, probably daily, until the voters have their say again in 2024. Thus, it is very important to shine an accurate light on the subject. Indeed, in Monday’s paper (January 23, page A10), even normally "progressive" Associated Press journalists, at the end of their article, quoted Representative Comer, who called the most recent presidential failures to protect classified information “scary.” Other ongoing issues are even more scary to me, including the economy, the national debt, the deliberate weakening of our military forces and their leadership, and the prospects of a nuclear war over the Ukraine situation. We should keep all of this in mind as we try to vote more responsibly in the future. Professional politicians are the problem and not the solution. I explain what to do about that in a similar, unclassified book titled “What Every Good Politician Should Know.”
While the Sunday classified information overview was fairly accurate, thus not deserving nitpicking by me, there are a few additional insights on classification that should be of great interest to our good citizens and voters who themselves “have a need to know” what is going on. We all need to know this additional information and, indeed, what should be done to put things right, if that is even possible. Voter indifference to the need for revitalization of our common sense will likely be the cause of an imminent, dramatic, and irreversible national decline that could impoverish all of us. Our best efforts are now required to turn things around.
In terms of credentials on the subject of classification, I conducted “state of the art” classification training for hundreds of Federal employees for over a decade, including personnel in the intelligence community and all other departments and agencies that are involved, in particular, with nuclear weapons. The training modules that I conducted on nuclear weapons and the associated technologies were mostly classified as nuclear weapon stockpile “Restricted Data” (RD).
The Department of Energy, under “The Atomic Energy Act,” is exclusively responsible for protecting nuclear weapon-related classified information, so not even the president can declassify “nuclear weapon data” (RD). The president even issues an executive order that makes this limitation clear, as the president’s “National Security Information” (NSI) is a separate “category” and is a lower classification category than either of the other two, nuclear data categories.
These additional categories are (1) “Restricted Data” (RD - nuclear weapon information) and (2) “Formerly Restricted Data” (FRD - nuclear weapon military utilization information such as yields and locations). RD is a higher classification category than FRD, and both are higher than presidentially controlled NSI. A document containing RD, FRD, and NSI will be marked with the highest classification category (RD) and will be protected as such, which means that the document cannot be automatically declassified, even by the president. Thus, we cannot easily say that all classified documents are declassified at the will of a president, even if NSI-only documents found in non-secure locations can be “excused” based on presidential NSI powers, regardless of intentions. All such documents still need detailed, comprehensive reviews by qualified classification experts such as those whom I recruited and taught from 2003 to 2014.
RD is a Department of Energy (DOE) “equity” and both the DOE and the Department of Defense (DOD) cooperate on FRD as a joint “equity.” All three categories are subject to the three “levels” described most often: Top Secret, Secret, and Confidential. Top Secret is often further protected by “compartmented” caveats, which control which individuals may have specific access due to their unique “need to know” intelligence information. Compartmented information, RD, and FRD are most often subject to the caveat “NOFORN” for obvious reasons. The DOE conducts a 4-day, intensive training session for other government agencies just to make sure the DC’s and DD’s in other agencies can even recognize DOE nuclear weapon related equities and “refer” such documents to DOE for final classification reviews. This is one of the courses that I taught over those 11 years.
The president only controls NSI, and usually signs an EO on that subject, such as EO 13526 issued by President Obama in 2009. Of the dozen or so NSI EO’s issued since World War 2, usually the strictest protocols have been from the Republican presidents (“When in doubt, don’t classify") and the least strict from the Democrats (“When in doubt, classify”), reflecting a clear political preference. This is all part of the detailed training on classified information taught primarily by the DOE Office of Classification, which has become the “Gold Standard” on classification.
Yes, classified information protocols have been politicized since World War 2, a fact that is also scary. But there are other important aspects of classification that are also important to understanding what is going on.
In particular, only NSI-only classified documents and the information contained in them can be “automatically declassified” by presidential actions. Situations such as implied by a president taking them home, intentionally, or not, or by actually verbalizing the classified information in a public setting, even inadvertently, can be legally excused by this unique power. Such analysis is difficult and not able to be performed in an open manner that would satisfy public or journalistic curiosity. It is actually classified that specific classified information is in the public domain and/or where it is located. Yet, those NSI-only documents in the custody of the (current) president found in the public sector and the information in them will be automatically deemed to now be declassified. It is just not very likely that all such documents will be NSI-only, so detailed reviews will be required.
RD and FRD information “taken home” by anyone, including the president, would be a serious violation of classification protocols. Unfortunately, classification training has not been a priority for many government employees and elected officials, perhaps except for DOE. Training on classification requirements is even greatly neglected in the military, and classification markings are not always properly respected until the FBI shows up to take charge, preferably with minimal public awareness.
The president only controls NSI, and usually signs an EO on that subject, such as EO 13526 issued by President Obama in 2009. Of the dozen or so NSI EO’s issued since World War 2, usually the strictest protocols have been from the Republican presidents (“When in doubt, classify") and the least strict from the Democrats (“When in doubt, don't classify”), reflecting a clear political preference. This is all part of the detailed training on classified information taught primarily by the DOE Office of Classification, which we view as the “Gold Standard” on classification. DOE keeps up with changes to the presidential NSI EO's as well, which shakes things up as often as every 4 years.
Yes, classified information protocols have been politicized since World War 2, a fact that is also scary. But there are other important aspects of classification that are also scary.
First, all good citizens should know that not all government documents that contain “classified information” are actually marked as such. It is the responsibility of the individuals who work in “potentially classified areas” to have their newly created documents reviewed for classification by a trained and certified “derivative classifier” or by a trained and certified “derivative declassifier.” A “DD” normally must have more extensive training and experience than a “DC” since declassifying documents (and making them available to the public, for example) is far more sensitive to errors than classifying them (restricting them to people with a security clearance and a “need to know”). For newly hired classification trainees, it can take 4 months to get a Top Secret security clearance, and much longer depending on circumstances.
Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State under President Obama, was specifically required by EO 13526 to protect any “Foreign Government Information (FGI)”, which is defined as any information “shared in confidence” by foreign leaders or representatives. This includes information that we would consider to be RD, FRD, or NSI, assuming we had a parallel U. S. classification topic, even if the document contained no classification markings by the foreign government. The key is “shared in confidence” as this applies automatically regardless of the absence of something more specific such as equivalent classification markings.
This is why Hillary had so much “potentially classified information” on her private email system and reflects a total disregard for the “annoyance” inherent in classification protocols. That is also why she “tongue-in-cheek” could say “None of the emails was marked classified at the time.” It was her responsibility to apply the markings, using her own State Department Office of Classification DC and DD resources. Her words, so often repeated verbatim, are a confession of wrongdoing, although intended to be viewed by the public as exculpatory. Her obfuscation and friendship with the Attorney General kept her out of jail, as is well known at this point, while anyone else acting likewise would be easily convicted and might be jailed for up to 10 years. Fortunately, President Obama got rid of her, even if too late to protect her extensive emails containing FGI and other classified information.
Yes, as mentioned by Mr. Melton, a DC can specify a date when a NSI document can be declassified “automatically” or can exempt it from the mandatory declassification date of 25 years from the date of the document by marking it with the notation ”x25”. This and all classification and declassification decisions are controlled by topics spelled out laboriously in “classification guides” issued by the organization who has responsibility for the “equity,” such as an intelligence agency controlling intelligence information. The mandatory use of such guidance explains the “derivative” role performed by the DC or DD. They must “derive” the category, level, and declassification schedule from an official classification guide book. We taught about 50 such guides to DOE DC’s and DD’s responsible for RD and FRD reviews.
For convenience, intelligence agencies typically specify that all of their information and documents are at least automatically classified as Top Secret and even compartmented. Such intelligence documents are likely to contain FGI, RD, and FRD, in addition to NSI. Also, as is often noted, intelligence information can be scrutinized for "sources and means" that could put agents at risk. All of this is very serious business, so good citizens should expect their politicians to adhere to classification protocols rather than be annoyed by them.
Normally, all DD’s and DC’s in DOE would have a DOE “Q Clearance” (which includes a “Top Secret Clearance”). Personnel serving as DC’s and DD’s in other administration departments and agencies would just have a “Top Secret NSI Clearance” issued by their agency unless they are, due to their duties, issued a “Q Clearance” by DOE authorities. The sad part of all of this is that not all agencies take this training seriously, and classification in general is often considered to be an irritation by those responsible for identifying and protecting classified information. We now have more training on “wokeness” than on managing national security classified information and its related protocols.
Some agencies/departments “qualify” a DC and DD in one day of relatively superficial training, doing the minimum effort. The average employee who is not a DC or DD gets even less training, if any. The Department of Energy trains its DC’s with a full time, intensive, 4-month training program. After a couple of years of acting as a DC, these DOE document reviewers can be further trained as DD’s. All personnel having access to classified information need a security clearance, classification training, and a "need to know" the classified information to do their job. When they no longer require access, they need to be debriefed and warned not to reveal such information in the future. Unfortunately, many people like to talk or write about what they know, so much ends up in the public domain.
All this should help good citizens understand how seriously difficult classification protocols can be. That is why it is so easy for politicians to obfuscate the discussion of their misdeeds regarding classified documents. Hillary Clinton was good at this, as I have explained to journalists many times over the past few years (mostly to deaf ears), and as I explain in more detail “for the record” in Appendix B of my third comprehensive book titled “What Every Good Journalist Should Know.”
As for the U. S. Congress, we as DOE classification instructors taught DC’s and DD’s that any documents being sent to Congress should not contain any information that is classified, since such information quickly gets leaked into “the public domain” and is often published to get some political attention or advantage. This fact alone should be enough to make all good social studies students try a bit harder to learn how to elect only people who are “on-the-level” and not professional politicians. I cover that in Appendix A of my other book, “What Every Good Student Should Know."
Finally, during my decade of teaching classification details, it was routine to point out that the FBI is responsible for investigating classified information that is illegally released into the public domain. The classification protocol for such incidents includes not drawing attention to such incidents, as that makes the overall problem worse. There is much classified information already in the public domain, but a reaction from the FBI simply validates it as being correct. That tends to inhibit the FBI and can even negatively impact the FBI’s credibility. Still, the public expects equal treatment of its leaders and politicians in all such cases. Making things more difficult, all agencies involved with the subject documents can get involved in the reaction to the problem since their “equities” are theirs to manage and react to.
As if all of this is not enough, when multiple documents are involved, it is often necessary to have them all reviewed by the same DD. That is because the individual documents on their own may not be sensitive, but together they might collectively reveal classified information. This requires a single DD to be aware of everything in the potentially related documents. At one point, I had 45 DC’s working for me on a DOE contract, half at the National Archives, and it took my most experienced DD all of 18 months to go through 3 boxes of documents for redaction, declassification, and public release in a litigation case.
In short, no amount of discussion in a newspaper can possibly resolve such issues. We need to focus at the grassroots level on electing capable and honest statesmen who can and will do this on our behalf. We have less than 2 years to “get it right” and must truly demand political and leadership integrity across the entire reach of government, both local and national. I just wish that there was more that I could do to make this happen.
As the U. S. Congress moves forward, the House of Representative oversight committees should require that administration officials, before spending anything, submit a detailed plan for spending that includes a section on each of the 12 commonsense elements for their planned projects and expenditures. While it may not save money, such a requirement will facilitate transparency and accountability throughout the government, making the job of voting much easier.
Charles Ray Jones is a Citrus County resident and national-level expert on classification and nuclear-related issues and information. He holds 3 graduate technical degrees (MIT and JHU), served 20 years as a military officer responsible for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapon information, consulted in the nuclear industry for an additional 28 years, and has a "Technidigm Capabilities Score" of 100, as discussed in his Amazon-Kindle book "What Every Good Citizen Should Know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.