Charles Ray Jones

Since I taught national security classification details to government employees and contractors for 11 years, I read the two national security classification commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle Sunday (January 22) edition with great interest. Dennis Melton’s letter “A better understanding” (page C2) is the most accurate explanation of classification details that I have seen published so far. Oliver North’s column “National security mission No. 1 for the House of Representatives” (page C3) also provides a good overview of recent classified document revelations. Both writers displayed a basic understanding of classification, but there is much more to know. Those who read the additional details below can claim actual expertise on the subject of classification.

Apparently Oliver North and I both like to push "common sense," so I should mention that I have a free book on Amazon-Kindle Unlimited for e-book subscribers, titled “What Every Good Citizen Should Know.” In that book (1 of 4 related books as mentioned below), I explain 12 modern-day elements of common sense. In contrast to the constant stream of books that simply list government issues and problems, I propose a commonsense solution paradigm that I call “The Technidigm Protocol.” The key, threshold element of this solution paradigm is simply to be "on-the-level," a litmus test that excludes most professional politicians from participation in achieving optimal solutions.

