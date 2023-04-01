There exists nationwide a gap between the medical services that the VA provides qualified veterans and VA skilled nursing home services. Many retired veterans who live alone or lack a family close by are in need of the services of an assisted living facility. Many of them cannot afford the cost of private assisted living, and the VA has only one facility in Florida. There are over 150,000 military veterans living in Citrus and the surrounding counties, some of whom need help with activities of daily living.

Dr. Desai was caring for just such a needy veteran and wondered whether there was something that we could do for him and those like him who deserved assistance in their last years of life. He put together a committee of military veterans and medical professionals to try to develop a veteran-themed assisted living facility for these veterans and their spouses so they could live out their lives amongst other veterans and spouses in a manner befitting their service to our country.

