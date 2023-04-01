There exists nationwide a gap between the medical services that the VA provides qualified veterans and VA skilled nursing home services. Many retired veterans who live alone or lack a family close by are in need of the services of an assisted living facility. Many of them cannot afford the cost of private assisted living, and the VA has only one facility in Florida. There are over 150,000 military veterans living in Citrus and the surrounding counties, some of whom need help with activities of daily living.
Dr. Desai was caring for just such a needy veteran and wondered whether there was something that we could do for him and those like him who deserved assistance in their last years of life. He put together a committee of military veterans and medical professionals to try to develop a veteran-themed assisted living facility for these veterans and their spouses so they could live out their lives amongst other veterans and spouses in a manner befitting their service to our country.
Dr. Desai conceived of a public-private partnership wherein cash would be raised from state and local governments and private donors towards obtaining a mortgage to construct a veterans-themed facility. This private not-for-profit partnership would build and manage the facility at a cost well below that of typical government facilities.
Because the assisted living facility would be tax exempt and constructed and managed at a below-market cost, veterans and or spouses could be offered apartments at a rate just slightly higher than the monthly allowances they would typically be given by the VA. The facility would hire a full-time Director of Veterans Services, who would help veterans obtain payments from the VA and assist them with making the move, managing personal affairs and obtaining proper healthcare services. Veterans or spouses who became unable to pay the monthly rent would be subsidized to remain in place rather than having to move.
Thus, in 2014 Veterans Village of Citrus County was established as a not-for-profit entity. Citrus County offered 8 acres adjacent to the VA clinic in Lecanto for 99 years at one dollar per year. The Citrus County Hospital Board offered grants totaling $2.7 million.
A pro forma outlining construction and operational costs was approved by an outside consulting firm. Renasant Bank offered a mortgage that would be guaranteed by the USDA. Architectural, engineering, Geotech, phase 1 environmental studies, Swiftmud permits and bank application fees were all paid.
Initial site preparation was underway when the project was brought to a halt by the pandemic.
USDA and Renasant Bank could not write a mortgage without a construction contract with a fixed cost. Supply prices and labor shortages made such a fixed price contract impossible. Veterans Village could make no progress for almost 3 years.
The initial project of $11 million three years later has grown to more than $15 million. The latest offer of a mortgage requires a down payment of $7 million and a mortgage rate of 7.75 percent. These changes created the need for additional funding beyond what the Hospital Board had contributed. The Veterans Village Board engaged the services of a lobbyist to obtain grant money from the state. The board spent $40,000 for what seems likely to be a grant of more than $1 million. We should know for sure by late May or early June.
The Hospital Board wants this project to succeed. They are willing to donate more money toward obtaining a bank mortgage. The rightful concerns expressed by the Hospital Board of Trustees as reported in this paper revolve around being certain that the public’s money was not being misused or wasted.
Veterans Village is working diligently on additional funding. We have been slow to ask for charitable donations because we did not have a start date for construction. Once construction is underway, we will be asking citizens to help support this worthwhile venture.
As to the future of Veterans Village, we have good reasons to be hopeful. Ours is a concept that appealed to each and every senator and congressmen we interviewed two weeks ago in Tallahassee. Most believed that once established and proven viable, Veterans Village would become the template for the State of Florida and even nationally for management of those veterans falling into the gap between VA healthcare and VA nursing home care.
Dr. William Dixon is a graduate of Columbia University, New York Medical College and the USF College of Business Administration. He served in the Army as a surgeon and as a Special Forces Officer, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Dr. Dixon is involved in senior care and the development of assisted living facilities. He is President of Veterans Village of Citrus County.
