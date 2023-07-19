Invading_Sea_logo_1

I spent the first 18 years of my legal career handling divorces, prioritizing people who were being physically or sexually abused within their families, to help them escape family violence and rebuild their lives. I was surprised at how many attorneys and judges resisted believing and protecting children from sexual violence, instead focusing their concern on protecting the rights of the perpetrators to have access to their victims.

Judy Freiberg

More shocking was the growth of the “expert witness” industry used by lawyers specializing in defending perpetrators. These “experts” created and marketed to the public unproven psychological theories that explained away the injuries and testimony. Judges in denial chose to believe fake experts and the testimony of perpetrators, rather than children, their doctors, social workers and therapists who were actually treating the victims.

