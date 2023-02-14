Froma Harrop

Joe Biden’s America has embarked on a muscular industrial policy aimed at curbing climate change, building U.S. manufacturing and competing with China. That’s a lot of going on, though the broader public doesn’t seem to be paying it much mind. Unidentified flying objects make for better visuals.

Our trading partners, on the other hand, are quite focused on – and rattled by – the unleashing of U.S. government subsidies, direct and indirect, for domestic industry. With the scales weighted on buying American products, there’s been an explosion of activity making everything from electric vehicles to solar panels to equipment for capturing carbon.

WilliamDyfv
WilliamDyfv

And if America did indeed cut its emissions to 60% of emissions from the year 2005, the effect on temperature would be imperceptibly small while the cost of doing so, particularly for the lower economic classes, would be very high. This climate change issue is the greatest fraud that I have ever seen. Even the UN commission that studies climate change freely admits that the projected effects of a slight temperature elevation have been overblown and that the proposed remedies are likely to have very little effect on the ultimate temperature of the earth and cost trillions and trillions of dollars. So long as China, India and Africa continue to need energy from fossil fuels, there can be no hope for a worldwide reduction in emissions. Another nonsense column!

