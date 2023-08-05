Our thanks to the Citrus County Chronicle for this opportunity to share all things the Citrus YMCA has for you. We are delighted to bring you essential updates via this monthly column.
The Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA is part of The YMCA of the Suncoast family. We opened our doors on May 1, 2016. To date, we have served about 10,000 people throughout Citrus and Levy counties. While we offer the traditional “gym” experience, the Y is so much more! We provide before- and after-school programs for working parents in all 11 district elementary schools. More than 700 students participate in these programs between Floral City and Homosassa.
I have been with the YMCA since 2007, beginning my career at the Central Florida YMCA in Orlando and moved to Citrus County in 2014 to start before- and after-school programs. The Y is an organization, which has a strong mission and aligns with my personal core values. Time and time again, you will hear about our three pillars: Social Responsibility, Youth Development and Healthy Living. Everything we do revolves around strengthening the community “for all,” our central belief.
Speaking of community, we are proud of our FLOAT program, which is a one-to-one infant and toddler swim class. It teaches essential water safety skills, giving families precious seconds in a water emergency. FLOAT swim sessions are in 10-minute increments. Our certified instructors work with our youngest community members, helping them learn a healthy fear of the water and embrace getting their face wet while learning their water limits. Children will go underwater up to five times during the first class, and increase as their floating abilities improve and water comfort levels increase. Additionally, children learn to roll on their backs, breathe and float to the side of a pool until help arrives.
On the topic of help, did you know, the YMCA is a charity? Yes, we need your help to help our community, and provide essential services ranging from the above-mentioned drowning prevention initiatives, before and after-school programs, group exercises, preventing isolation for senior citizens, teen activities, and more. Please see the end of this column on how you can donate.
Lastly, this week we are wrapping up summer camp. We served about 500 students ages 5-13 for 10 weeks this season. Not only is camp home to multiple activities, it is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to forge lifelong friendships, build confidence, and take a needed break from digital devices. In addition, it provides quality child care for parents and gives them a sense of security when they are at work. Best of luck to all our campers as they head back to school next week.
