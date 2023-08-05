School starts back up this coming week; are you ready?
The welfare of our youth will always be a top priority here at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. First implemented in 1990, our nationally recognized School Resource Deputy (SRD) Program is a collaborative effort that aims to bridge the gap between juveniles and law enforcement through positive experiences.
An SRD is a law enforcement officer who is assigned to either an elementary, middle, or high school campus. SRDs are not just “cops” on campus. The SRD position encompasses three major components: law enforcement, education, and counseling.
As the new school year approaches our community, CCSO remains steadfastly committed to the best practices that have annually protected our children, teachers, and staff on school campuses. Each CCSO SRD is assigned to a specific school, which allows the deputy to become familiar with the school’s internal atmosphere and provide a more efficient and effective response to emergencies, law enforcement investigations, or other law enforcement responses.
There are currently 21 SRDs and three supervisors assigned to the public schools in the county. This includes nearly all schools in the Citrus County School District. In addition, Seven Rivers School has contracted with our office to provide a full-time School Safety Deputy (SSD) for their campus.
As part of our proactive approach, during the summers, CCSO SRDs and our SSD complete a full week of in-service scenario-based training. These trainings include various range shooting drills, active assailant response, methodologies for preventing targeted school violence, first-aid, defensive tactics, and driving certifications.
These courses are crucial to the protection of our youth, helping our team to be fully prepared in the event of a school threat and equipping our SRDs, SSD, detectives, and support staff with the knowledge they need to assess potential threats in order to negate them before they happen.
Speaking of threats, school threats are no joking matter. I want to remind you that we take every school threat very seriously. When a threat is made, our entire team acts quickly, completing a full threat assessment, launching an investigation of the situation, and they do not hesitate to take action against those making the threats – even false ones.
We all have a role to play in keeping our children safe.
Parents, please talk to your kids about the seriousness of school threats. Just last school year, we arrested a juvenile for making a false threat – even though there was no intention of execution. Remember, if you hear or see anything that makes you feel uncomfortable or scared, please report it immediately.
While our SRDs and our SSD do perform all law enforcement duties on their campus, they also educate students by teaching law-related classes to reduce crime, drug abuse, and violence – all of which contribute to a safe school environment and help to prevent juvenile and future crime.
The SRD Unit teaches the following programs:
Elementary school
Junior Filtering Out Crime United with Students (FOCUS) – A program taught to first-graders, where they learn about the proper safety procedures to follow in their homes and schools.
Child Lures – A program taught to third-graders that teaches kids the importance of treating one another with kindness and respect, to think first and stay safe, and that all secrets can be told to a trusted adult.
FOCUS – This program is taught to fifth-graders focusing on different issues, such as the Dangers of Drugs, Peer Pressure, and Social Media Dangers.
Middle school
Know the Law – In seventh grade, students learn about the most common offenses often committed by a juvenile, such as alcohol or drug use, and the consequences of committing those acts.
High school
Choices – This curriculum reviews and reiterates important topics covered over the years, as a reminder or guideline for students before they enter the next phase of their educational careers.
We take great pride in providing an innovative educational curriculum, and in 2005, our SRD Unit received national recognition as being a model SRD program. Our SRDs continue to be recognized, two even being awarded the Florida Association of School Resource Officers (FASRO) Lifetime Achievement Award, including Lieutenant Scott Farmer. For more information on our curriculum, visit our website and read about them under the programs and services drop down menu or download our app.
I am proud of the unmatched professionalism that these outstanding deputy sheriffs bring to their jobs each and every day and am ready for a safe and enjoyable new school year.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
