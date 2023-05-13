This past week was eventful. It started with attending a Florida Chamber of Commerce Professionals conference in Cocoa Beach and ended at my daughter’s graduation from the College of Central Florida. These conferences are beneficial because I can collaborate with my contemporaries from other counties and brainstorm ideas and procedures that may work here at home. It is always interesting to hear from my colleagues around the state that regardless of their geographical location; we share many of the same issues.
Whether it be property insurance, workforce issues, housing, politics, or all the issues related to explosive growth, no community is immune from all the challenges we are facing. From Miami-Dade to the Panhandle, our commonality is remarkable. Of course, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to what ails us but you can pick up bits and pieces of what may work, or not.
As local chambers weigh in on issues in their community, they are inviting criticism from citizens who are comfortable with the status quo. That’s fine, and we encourage robust community discussion, but solving tough problems requires courage and tenacity. Our philosophy is to find solutions for the root causes of the problems and deficiencies we face. This doesn’t always make us popular with the general public or neighborhood groups but we are committed to building a community with long-term sustainability. This means we have to attack the root cause of poverty, addiction, lack of a qualified workforce, property insurance crisis, lack of infrastructure and affordable housing, and so much more. These are not always easy discussions to have but need to be had nonetheless. Some of the solutions are not popular but the chamber doesn’t view our role as a popularity contest.
A case in point is we have been talking about a post-COVID housing crisis (yes I said crisis). A well-established local developer with 40-plus years of quality development gave us a private sector solution of building much-needed upscale rental units. The Chamber went all in on this idea because it was helping to solve the number one issue we are hearing about. The elected commissioners voted unanimously to deny the application much to the delight of local residents who live in close proximity but we are back to where we started from. We have a housing crisis. The Chamber saw a partial solution and got behind it. We weren’t the only ones. The county professional planning staff and the appointed planning commission recommended approval. Our elected representatives said no. The residents were happy and the meeting was adjourned. Did the problem go away? No. Will the chamber stop advocating for a solution? No.
Another proposal we have waded into is the Fishcreek Glampground project in Ozello. It has attracted some fierce opposition that has, at times, turned personal toward the family proposing the Glamping idea. In the chamber world, we see this as a wonderful ecotourism addition to the area. Over the last two decades, we have spent millions in tourist tax dollars promoting us as an ecotourism destination. We know that we are sorely lacking in overnight accommodations so we are embracing this local family in investing their time and treasure in a 60-unit Glampground on 17 acres. It will consist of 30 RV spots, with the balance being Glamping tents and primitive sites. Much of the infrastructure is existing and we see this as a very good use for what was a fish camp type operation. We constantly hear how we should diversify our tourism product. Why does it have to be all about the manatee? I pulled the following statement off a page of a local who is renting her property, ”Stay in the best-kept secret of the Gulf Coast. Ozello is Old Florida with fantastic fishing, kayaking and crabbing in a laid back quiet paradise.” Sounds nice doesn’t it? A glampground sounds like a perfect fit. If our commissioners don’t see the wisdom and value in this project, I would venture to say we need to rethink what our tourism plan is.
So back to my proud Papa moment. Yes, my third of four daughters got her degree from CF. My wish for her is that she can remain in Citrus County. I’m sure her future is bright and the future is what we need to focus on. We need to treat each other with respect and we need to think about what is good for the overall community, not what is just in our small corner. People have the right to petition their government for the use of their land. Opponents have a right to dissent. Both sides should be civil. Passionate, yes, but always civil.
Josh Wooten is the President/CEO of The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
