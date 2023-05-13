This past week was eventful. It started with attending a Florida Chamber of Commerce Professionals conference in Cocoa Beach and ended at my daughter’s graduation from the College of Central Florida. These conferences are beneficial because I can collaborate with my contemporaries from other counties and brainstorm ideas and procedures that may work here at home. It is always interesting to hear from my colleagues around the state that regardless of their geographical location; we share many of the same issues.

Whether it be property insurance, workforce issues, housing, politics, or all the issues related to explosive growth, no community is immune from all the challenges we are facing. From Miami-Dade to the Panhandle, our commonality is remarkable. Of course, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to what ails us but you can pick up bits and pieces of what may work, or not.

