On February 20, America will recognize George Washington’s birthday. No matter how many calendar makers, newspapers and politicians refer to it, there never has been a federal law creating a holiday called “Presidents Day.” And the lack of a federal Presidents Day is a good thing. While Washington deserves special reverence, as does the office he holds, having a day to honor all presidents would dishonor both Washington and the presidency itself.

Eli Lehrer

Let’s start with Washington. In the words of biographer James Thomas Flexner, he was the “indispensable man” of the American founding. He kept the Continental army together even as it lost major battles, won the Revolutionary War with help from the French, presided over the Constitutional Convention, and served two terms (by unanimous vote of the Electoral College) as the nation’s first president. He further strengthened democracy by stepping down after those two terms when he could have remained in power indefinitely.

