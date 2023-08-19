If it’s news to you that Florida has been in the hot seat over education policy of late, it’s likely you haven’t been paying much attention.
It started with a piece of legislation passed last year called the Parental Rights in Education bill that put very strict guidelines in place about the instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida public schools. It was met with equal parts celebration and anger from a very divided public.
The Walt Disney Company, notorious for taking political stances on all sorts of social issues, stepped into the conversation, blasting the law and Gov. Ron DeSantis right along with it.
And the “woke” war began.
Florida legislators, under the strong hand of DeSantis, voted to increase the state’s control over the private government of Walt Disney World, known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Disney had its own government, you say?
Yeah, I didn’t know that either. At least not until all this controversy got stirred up.
When the land was acquired back in the 1960s, it was basically a big swamp with some pasture land around it. Disney would be responsible for providing all the municipal services that governments usually organize: power, fire protection, roads, water. It also got a great deal on taxes and got to avoid a whole lot of red tape. In exchange, Florida became the tourism hub for Disney, gaining the economic benefits of playing host to millions of tourists.
In punishment for Disney’s public position against the bill, DeSantis put to Florida lawmakers the task of undoing the special district status and making sure that tax payers were not on the hook for the services that were previously rendered by Reedy Creek. He also promised they would not be responsible for the estimated $1 billion debt they would inherit from Reedy Creek’s dissolution.
That turned out to be more complicated than DeSantis thought, and there are active lawsuits now between Disney and DeSantis over how all of this will go down.
But that’s seemingly old news.
Since then we’ve had the banning of thousands of library books and the passage of the Stop WOKE Act, a law placing limits on what can be taught about race in schools and businesses, and the stripping of public money from universities for focusing on diversity programs
In its wake, AP African American studies was banned in Florida schools, followed quickly by a new policy that would require teachers in Florida schools to teach that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Wait. What?
The Florida government is demanding that teachers actually teach kids in school that there was an upside to slavery?
Yes, yes, it is.
Let’s be clear. Slavery was, without exception or qualification, horrific and evil.
Full stop.
There are no caveats. There are no conditions. There was nothing good.
To teach otherwise is not only a blatant lie, but it undermines the very tenants of our nation’s ideals – that all people are created equal.
On the heels of this came yet one more blow to education when Florida lawmakers decided that teaching AP Psychology ran afoul of the Parental Rights in Education law because it discussed sexuality. Districts were advised that the teaching of AP Psychology could continue but only if those parts of the curriculum were removed.
Florida is careening quickly toward the edge of a very high cliff. And once the state has jumped off the ledge, what awaits it is the antithesis of what the American Constitution has always stood for. The loss of free thought and free expression, no matter how much one may disagree with the ideas therein, is the backbone of a free society. When we lose that, we lose America.
And more immediately pressing, we don’t get to make up lies when we don’t like something about our country. We have to deal with it. We don’t get to soften the blow of what it means to live in a nation that was built on the backs of slaves by trying to reinterpret what it meant for enslaved people. That’s not how it works.
If we share in the country’s victories – even when we did not participate – then we also must share in the shame of the country’s sins – even when we did not participate.
Slavery is something that we should collectively and publicly lament. Always. It’s a travesty that we don’t. And our failure to do so is only made that much worse when we try to cover it up with ridiculous fiction.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
