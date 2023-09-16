I think it is fair to say that education is one of the most important things that a community provides for its citizens. We can see it on every scale.

Globally, it is one of the foremost indicators of quality of life. Nationally, it is the measure by which we determine much about our children’s futures. At the state level, we see the value placed on education by the sheer number of passionate issues that arise concerning it; the weight that it assumes in our politics.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(1) comment

AllLivesMatter
AllLivesMatter

I support paying teachers who teach education more money, however, I support getting rid of all teachers who practice indoctrination on our children.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.