I think it is fair to say that education is one of the most important things that a community provides for its citizens. We can see it on every scale.
Globally, it is one of the foremost indicators of quality of life. Nationally, it is the measure by which we determine much about our children’s futures. At the state level, we see the value placed on education by the sheer number of passionate issues that arise concerning it; the weight that it assumes in our politics.
When people begin to take relocation into consideration, one of the first things people ask is, “How are the schools?” It isn’t just because you want your child to get a good education. It’s also because the quality of a school says a lot about a neighborhood.
Education matters. It lays the foundation for what the future of society will look like.
That’s why the latest plea from teachers to the School Board last week is something we need to pay attention to.
Several teachers addressed School Board members in an appeal to take a second look at the salary schedule for teachers with years of experience in the classroom.
Across the state there’s been a push to recruit and retain new teachers – a necessary initiative, no doubt. Part of the incentive plan to get new teachers into schools has been a re-evaluation of how much beginning teachers make out of the box. It’s important. If we want teachers to be in the classroom and stay in the classroom, then it needs to be a job that can meet the financial demands of modern life.
The raises teachers receive should do that, too.
The problem is that teachers who have been committed to the classroom for the long term are often forgotten in terms of salary structure. Raises are not commensurate with experience.
Many veteran teachers find that to be a problem.
It’s important to give new teachers as many incentives as we can to get them to be and stay in the classroom. But if we do that at the exclusion of the needs of our long-term teachers, it will be to our detriment.
To be in education is to know that you aren’t going to come out of it a millionaire. That’s just not the nature of the game. And no teacher will tell you they got into it for the money. Teachers spend an unfathomable amount of money on their classrooms for everything from decor to student incentives to materials to do a really cool activity that just isn’t in the budget.
Where you find a good teacher, you’ll find someone who generously gives to the classroom.
So it’s clear that money is not the motivator here. But people still need to live. They still need to feel valued and affirmed in their work. And in our society, one of the ways we do that is through salaries.
It’s not to say that our teachers need to be paid an exorbitant amount of money or that we could ever really monetize the value of what a good teacher brings into the lives of students. But to not take into consideration the level of experience when proposing salary increases is to devalue and minimize what long-term teachers bring to the table.
Amelia Bruno, a teacher at Inverness Middle School, pointed out at the School Board meeting that over the past five years, brand-new teachers have received almost 10 percent more in terms of increases than veteran teachers have. That’s a pretty shocking statistic.
Teaching is a profession that comes with countless intangible rewards. Touching the lives of students and being a part of shaping and forming the people who will be tomorrow’s leaders is the drive for almost every teacher I’ve ever met. But just like everyone else, teachers need to be validated financially in a way that is in measure with what they bring to the classroom.
There’s got to be a way to make it happen. And the School Board should find it.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
I support paying teachers who teach education more money, however, I support getting rid of all teachers who practice indoctrination on our children.
