One of the biggest stories of 2022 was probably one that most of us missed.
It makes sense that we’d miss it. In a world of infotainment where nearly half the adult population gets its news from social media, it’s no surprise that things like learning and achievement gaps in school aren’t setting off alarm bells on most people’s daily news feeds.
But back in October the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its first national report card since the onset of the pandemic.
And boy was it a doozy.
Our 2022 scores showed the largest drop in math performance for fourth and eighth graders since 1990 – the testing’s inaugural year. Reading scores were just as bad. Putting that into something more tangible, the reading scores for fourth and eighth graders indicated that close to a third of students in those grade levels could not read at a “basic” level. Basic, here, means the lowest level on the test.
When I was a kid, a score like that would have guaranteed repeating a grade. But for a while now, school districts have been moving away from holding students back in school, and this poses a frightening prospect for high school teachers everywhere.
Many of our eighth grade students will be entering high school and they can’t read.
In order to keep kids afloat, that means that high schools will have to place incredible resources in academic support for kids who need the most intensive help. That costs a lot of money and puts incredible stress on teachers. In addition, this is happening at the same time that high schools are ramping up their Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programs, and pushing more and more students into these college-level, high-order thinking classes.
I’ve taken classes at every level of higher education – undergraduate, graduate, PhD-level courses. And I can say, without question, that the hardest, most arduous classes I ever took were high school AP classes.
Don’t get me wrong, these classes are incredible. I owe my vocabulary and much of my writing skill to Mr. Darrick Buettner, who taught my high school AP English Literature class. But these classes are no joke. They are tough by design. They churn out great students.
But the ability to read is a prerequisite.
It’s easy to miss the significance here. We have some readily available scapegoats for the poor performance of our students in the most fundamental categories of their education.
Of course, we lean on the pandemic. We aren’t wrong. The pandemic left our kids with extensive learning deficits, and we haven’t found a suitable means of recovering what was lost. We can blame the evils of testing and argue that testing only shows us part of a student’s academic achievement. That also has some merit. Many kids are notoriously bad test-takers, and often test scores do not give us accurate portraits of our students.
We can blame those things and move along, pushing our students through high school where they will inevitably struggle to maintain even the lowest of standards. We will lower the bar, make graduation easier, and create an even wider chasm between our highest performing students and everyone else.
But that wouldn’t be the whole story. Worse still, it would be the biggest miscarriage of justice for our students.
The truth is that these declines began way before the pandemic. Math scores were tipping toward a downward trend back in 2012 and the graduating class of 2019, before the pandemic even entered our imaginations, boasted only a 24 percent proficiency in math and 37 percent proficiency in reading.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) gives exams to show international proficiency levels. In 2018, the U.S. ranked 9th in reading, 13th in science, and 32nd in math compared to other developed nations.
These aren’t just statistics devoid of meaning. They hold implications for the future.
I think former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said it best: “This is not just nerdy education policy stuff. This is really about the future of young people. The world we’re moving towards is one that requires significantly higher skills to be successful, to live lives of purpose and meaning. If we allow these learning gaps to grow, and if we allow for the decline in learning to just stand pat … a lot of dreams are gonna be shattered over the long haul.”
That’s not just a washed-out politician talking. Bush is the founder of ExcelinEd and Chiefs for Change, two education advocacy groups that work to support comprehensive policy solutions in education by partnering with superintendents, district administrators, and teachers.
Policy is an important component in this problem, but it’s only a part of the battle. Groups like the ones Bush spearheads are working to get rid of non-scientific methods of teaching and to help implement reasonable standards in the classroom. (For more insight into the idea of non-scientific teaching methods, check out the American Public Media podcast “Sold a Story.”)
There’s another boogeyman in this story, though. One that hits much closer to home. It isn’t the legislators, the school administration, the teachers, or the students.
It’s actually us – the adults in the room; the drivers of the kind of culture that says our kids need affirmation the way they need oxygen; the creators of systems that refuse to allow children to fail. We’ve demanded that the bar be lowered when our kids struggle to succeed instead of challenging them to do hard things.
In many ways we have created a world where, in an attempt to support our children’s mental health, we’ve sacrificed the very things that help them develop the grit and perseverance necessary to be emotionally and mentally healthy. Instead of teaching them how to deal with criticism and set-backs, we’ve stopped allowing them to face those things at all. We’ve stopped teaching our kids how to jump over the hurdles by removing them from the course altogether.
That hasn’t helped their mental health, by the way. It’s actually only led to its further demise by creating a world in which all obstacles are bad. We’ve taught our kids to insist on their removal, a demand to which we readily jump to action
When I was a kid, we used to sing this song about going on a bear hunt. We’d come across all sorts of challenges on our way to finding the bear, like a cave, for instance, and we’d chant about how we couldn’t go over it, under it, or around it. We had to go through it.
There’s where we’ve lost our way.
It isn’t COVID or bad teachers or too much emphasis on standardized testing. It’s that we’ve stopped lovingly and intentionally teaching our kids how to get through the hard stuff.
And it’s written all over our test scores.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
