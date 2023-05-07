Mike Gallagher

Adversarial nations have been building their naval forces. The United States, however, still holds the advantage of a technologically advanced Navy. We must ensure that it remains technically superior by maintaining and improving our ability to respond to threats. That means investing in the equipment our service members need for this fight.

The P-8 Poseidon is an American maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft developed for the Navy. It operates in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles. It is armed with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles and other weapons. It can drop and monitor sonobuoys and operate in conjunction with other assets. The P-8 Poseidon will play a central role in future U.S. naval conflicts.

