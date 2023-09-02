It’s election season – again. Although to be fair, it doesn’t feel like we ever got out of the last one.
Growing up I remember there being a distinct difference between political campaign season and the rest of time. There’s no clear line anymore. I think the most we get is the limited time that political signage is posted. For the most part these days, the end of one election is the beginning of the next.
I’m not entirely sure when the switch happened; when we went from politics as a part of society to politics becoming the driving force behind society. I don’t know when the shift began, but the 2016 election cycle was when it became apparent that we weren’t ever going back to the old ways.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Everyone’s been campaigning since the 2014 midterm elections.
As much as we all lament the state of our political affairs and bemoan the constant barrage of political backstabbing and 24-hour news cycle “catastrophizing,” it’s easy to lose sight of our place in the picture. It’s far more comfortable to point fingers and blame the other guy than to take a responsible look at our own contributions to the vitriolic political world we now live in.
Sociologists will tell you that just as much as society influences us and builds the spaces we live in, we are, at the same time, building society. It’s a circular cycle. And it never ends. We have a hand in building the things that influence us most deeply.
And that means that this election season we don’t have to be a casualty of the political fallout. We can do meaningful things to change the narrative.
We aren’t going to change the players on the stage. We aren’t going to change the way they act or the things they say.
But what we can change is the way we act and the things we say. We aren’t parrots or puppets. Supporting someone politically doesn’t mean we have to agree with or acquiesce to everything they do. I think if we are honest there is no politician who completely represents everything we actually think and believe. I’m not even sure politicians are exact replications of what they actually think and believe. They are constantly changing the story to win a particular group of people over to their side.
The bitterness and hostility with which we have approached election seasons of late doesn’t have to be the story this time. We can choose to listen to others before we speak. We can choose to not reduce people to their political preferences, but instead, see them as fellow humans with needs that may differ from our own. We can give our neighbors the benefit of the doubt – that we don’t walk in their shoes or know the details of their struggles – and choose to respect their right to make their own civic decisions regardless of how they conform to our own.
That’s as American as it gets.
We have a chance to turn the ship around; to show the world that we can disagree without coming to blows; to show our future generations that what it means to be American is not relegated to a Republican or Democrat label, but instead, to a vision that fights for liberty and justice for all.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.