We are proud to say that this past Friday, June 2, 2023, marked 136 years of selfless service to the citizens of this beautiful county we call home. Since June 2, 1887, we have continued to build upon our rich legacy, delivering Excellence in Public Safety by upholding our three core values: Integrity, Service above Self, and Loyalty above All.

Although many things have changed over the years, one thing will always remain true – our vision to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida. This vision would not be possible without the incredibly loyal CCSO family we have. All of our employees share the passion for serving you. This allows our Sheriff’s Office to always prioritize the safety and well-being of Citrus County citizens.

