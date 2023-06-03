We are proud to say that this past Friday, June 2, 2023, marked 136 years of selfless service to the citizens of this beautiful county we call home. Since June 2, 1887, we have continued to build upon our rich legacy, delivering Excellence in Public Safety by upholding our three core values: Integrity, Service above Self, and Loyalty above All.
Although many things have changed over the years, one thing will always remain true – our vision to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida. This vision would not be possible without the incredibly loyal CCSO family we have. All of our employees share the passion for serving you. This allows our Sheriff’s Office to always prioritize the safety and well-being of Citrus County citizens.
When the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was founded back in 1887, there were few resources, a nearly nonexistent budget, and certainly no technology. As the years went on, people started to come together for the common good and the welfare of others. We call this a calling – a sense of purpose – wanting to be a part of something bigger than themselves. As a result of this noble calling, they were able to make the first and earliest operations of CCSO work.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Since that day, 12 sheriffs have played a pivotal role in the development and continuity of our remarkable agency. The first sheriff, J.C. Priest, spent nine years cultivating an agency that likely began with horses and long rifles. I’m sure his goal at that time was to keep the peace and ensure families could sleep in peace in a much smaller version of our quaint community. Much simpler than our operations today.
Deputies then wore cowboy hats with mismatched uniforms to respond to crimes by foot or horseback. If there was an accident with a buggy, the best thing deputies could do was get them off the roadway. Now, with the technology we have today, we can do much more. We can determine how fast a driver was going and how the crash occurred with greater precision than back then. However, I do believe our Traffic and Motors Unit would get a good chuckle out of trying to radar someone going down Gulf to Lake Highway on horseback today.
Even then, the laws and citable offenses were very different. If you were caught unlawfully using a firearm on Sunday, you paid five dollars or spent 20 days in jail. And the jail cells deputies used to guard became more crowded with criminals as the years went on, not just due to those illegally using a firearm on Sunday, but as our community began to experience an uptick in various offenses such as larcenies, disorderly conduct and drug possession.
As certain types of crimes increased and evolved, so did our agency’s operations. Deputies’ uniforms were uniformly fashioned – appropriately enough, hence the term “uniform.” Their antiquated equipment transitioned from long rifles to a gun belt with a standard-issued firearm, handcuffs, baton, flashlight, and a taser. Their transportation progressed significantly from foot and horseback to patrol cars that were visibly marked with the agency logo and equipped with lights and sirens.
Today, our office proudly serves more than 158,000 residents and the more than 530,000 people who visit our county every year. We continue to fulfill that noble calling for the betterment of our community and the well-being of our citizens, 24/7, 365 days a year.
Despite the lack of preserved records detailing our office’s history and operations in earlier times, we can all agree that our operations have immensely grown over the course of the past 13 decades. While we have seen our share of changes, one thing remains constant – the safety of our citizens.
For the next 13 decades, our agency will continue to evolve technologically and strategically to meet current law enforcement challenges while still staying true to our public safety roots. It is our promise to always be loyal, selfless, and honest in everything we do. We are immensely eager for the future and can’t wait to see what the years to come bring.
I am honored to serve as your Sheriff, leading a world-class team of professionals and contributing to our agency’s distinguished history of people helping people.
Mike Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.