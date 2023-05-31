Debbie Hart

Debbie Hart

In the face of finger-pointing by elected officials in Washington, middlemen in our healthcare system continue to disrupt patient access. A case in point is the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manipulate health plan policies and systems meant to help patients with debilitating diseases afford their medications.

As Washington seeks solutions to curb the high costs patients face at the pharmacy, some are passing blame to pharmaceutical manufacturers while failing to acknowledge the role of these middlemen within our healthcare system. The Senate HELP Committee, Senate Finance Committee and others are looking in the right direction by investigating PBMs because, without oversight, PBMs’ use of deceptive practices will only cause patients more health and financial harm.

