In Citrus County, lie two community airports – one in Inverness and another in Crystal River. Surprisingly, many citizens are unaware of the significant positive impact these local airports can have on the county’s economic landscape. Often misconceived as playgrounds for the affluent, these airports hold the key to diversifying Citrus County’s economy, fostering high-skill, high-wage jobs, and retaining local talent.
Citrus County’s explosive new home development highlights the urgency to diversify the local economy. As more families settle in, it becomes paramount to create career opportunities within our community to retain talent and provide opportunities for our citizens.
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce has supported the economic efforts at the airports for many years. We continue to support the current efforts of the Citrus County Economic Development Director and the fixed base operators at the Inverness and Crystal River airports in their quest to bring additional economic opportunity to our community.
Let’s delve into the compelling reasons why embracing and supporting these airports can unlock a brighter future for the entire community.
A visionary project, the Inverness Airport Business Park, has the potential to unlock more than 500,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, including aviation facilities accessible by taxiway. This transformative development can serve as a catalyst for attracting diverse industries seeking to establish a foothold in the region. With a limited opportunity for high-skill, high-wage jobs beyond the medical sector, the airport business park presents a golden chance to diversify the county’s economic portfolio.
According to a 2023 Lightcast Labor Market Analytics study, the Inverness Airport Business Park can potentially create around 711 jobs upon full buildout. These new opportunities will not only enrich the lives of individuals and families but also invigorate the local economy. The influx of high-skill, high-wage positions can combat unemployment and drive consumer spending, further fueling the success of our small businesses in the county.
The Crystal River airport holds outstanding opportunities as well. The 2017 Master Plan update for the Crystal River Airport outlines a promising vision, including the addition of 30 T-Hangars, 2 conventional hangars of 55’x60’, and 4 large hangars of 80’x80’. These planned improvements can significantly boost the airport’s capacity to cater to various industrial uses, opening doors for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in Citrus County.
A 2022 GAI Consultant’s study brought to light the soaring industrial occupancy rates in the City of Inverness, standing at an impressive 99.8 percent, with countywide occupancy at 97.2 percent. By investing in airport expansions and creating industrial spaces, Citrus County can tap into the demand for prime real estate that businesses require to thrive. Such expansion is the driving force behind bolstering the local economy and generating stable employment opportunities.
Citrus County has two outstanding opportunities, the Inverness Airport Business Park’s estimated 500,000 square feet of industrial space and the Crystal River Airport’s 70,000 square feet. Both developments hold immense value in their respective capacities, with the Inverness Airport project offering broader industrial space, and the Crystal River Airport focusing on specialized hangars.
Citrus County stands at the precipice of transformational economic growth, empowered by the potential of its local airports. Investing in both the Inverness Airport Business Park and the expansion of the Crystal River Airport represents a visionary approach to diversifying the county’s economy, retaining local talent, and fostering a thriving community. The Citrus County Chamber supports the efforts of Economic Development Director, Frank Calascione.
A thriving business community generates tax revenue for local governments. This revenue can be reinvested in road resurfacing, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and schools, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.
With soaring opportunities in aviation maintenance, helicopter operations, aerospace manufacturing, and other high-skill sectors, we can break free from the misconception that these airports cater only to the affluent. Together, let us embrace these opportunities, unlocking the true potential of Citrus County and paving the way for a prosperous and sustainable future for all.
John Murphy is the chair of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.
