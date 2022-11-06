‘Why would they want to talk to me?” Such a simple question asked by one of my best friends on a beautiful July morning in the visitor center at Arlington National Cemetery.
There I was, a 35-year-old man with one of my best friends, 80-year-old Troy B. Holliday. He was my neighbor across the street and to our family he was, “Mr. Troy.”
Back to Arlington and how we got there.
One day, I was pulling out of the Inverness Walmart onto State Road 44 and I saw a car with a Korean War Veteran bumper sticker. That sticker made me think of how Mr. Troy fought in Korea, and I wondered if he had ever been to Washington, D.C.
To get the answer to my question, I went to one of my favorite places in the world, Mr. Troy’s front patio directly across the street from my South Highlands Avenue home. The two chairs on his patio were most often occupied by my friend and me.
When we sat down together, I learned that Mr. Troy had never been to Washington. I told him how honored I would be to take him, and he told me how honored he would be to go.
Months later, we set off for Washington on the very morning of the 62nd anniversary of the beginning of the war in Korea. Our first sightseeing stop was Arlington National Cemetery.
Like many veterans, Mr. Troy wore a cap signifying his service to our nation. When that cap was spotted by an educator leading a group of middle-school students, the teacher made her way over to Mr. Troy to ask if he would talk to her students and entertain their questions.
After the first question, I grabbed my iPad and began recording. It was the first of many scenes I recorded over the following few days. The students hung on his every word. Afterward, he said he couldn’t believe anyone would be interested in what he experienced. That very attitude is what makes Mr. Troy, fellow soldiers of his generation, and other contemporaries of his era, the greatest generation of Americans.
For three days, we explored all the sites. We rode the Metro under the Potomac, saw the Changing of the Guard, witnessed a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court, sat in on a live session of Congress, and walked through the Korean War Memorial as the culminating moment of our trip.
I stayed many paces behind, filming Mr. Troy as he walked through “his” memorial. He took a couple of opportunities to pause and look around. If those pauses were portrayed on the big screen, the camera would have zoomed deep into his eyes revealing scenes from the war flashing across the screen as remembrances in the mind of a young soldier on the battlefield. The memorial brought back memories of taking on enemy fire, the intense cold he endured with inadequate boots and clothing, and how he longed to be home with his beloved wife, Lorena.
Days after returning home, Mr. Troy walked across the street with a flag and certificate that had just been delivered to his home. I had coordinated with Rep. Nugent’s office to fly that flag over the Capitol in Mr. Troy’s honor on the day we visited that beautiful seat of our republic. He came to offer his gratitude and share his astonishment. That flag became one of Mr. Troy’s most prized possessions.
A few years later, Mr. Troy and I were back in our favorite spot on his porch. His wife had passed, and he was contemplating his own departure from this world. I choked back tears and said, “Mr. Troy, I want you to know that when you leave this world, I would love to have that flag. Given my good old fashioned Midwestern values, I won’t be able to ask your family for it after you pass so you’ll need to tell your daughter.” He assured me the flag was mine and that he would have it no other way.
When the dreaded day arrived, Mr. Troy’s daughter asked me to step out into the hallway to speak to me as he was barely clinging to life in his hospital bed. She asked me to go to the house and get the flag, because her daddy told her the flag was to be mine when he died.
Today, the flag is proudly displayed in my home, along with that Korean veteran cap he always wore. Those items are among my most prized possessions, and they will belong to my children one day. They will serve as a beautiful reminder of a great man and a call to love your neighbor.
At United Way of Citrus County, we have a deep abiding appreciation for our veterans. That appreciation is not a corporate, cultural meme that we push, but rather an appreciation that resides in my heart and the hearts of team members like Jess, who grew up all over the world as her father served our nation.
In the coming weeks, we will be invited to celebrate the service and sacrifice of our community’s veterans. I encourage you to attend the Veterans Day Parade. I ask you to give to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation, the Citrus County Veterans Coalition, Bridge 4 Veterans, our United Way of Citrus County Mission United program, or any other veteran organization.
Please thank that veteran you see wearing that cap that Mr. Troy so proudly wore. And above all, love your neighbor.
George Schmalstig is the chief executive officer of the United Way of Citrus County. Email him at george.schmalstig@citrusunitedway.org.
