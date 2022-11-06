Mr. Tony and George Schmalstig

Mr. Tony and George Schmalstig rest under a shade tree during their trip to Washington, D.C. For three days, they explored all the sights. They rode the Metro under the Potomac, saw the Changing of the Guard, witnessed a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court, sat in on a live session of Congress, and walked through the Korean War Memorial as the culminating moment of the trip.

‘Why would they want to talk to me?” Such a simple question asked by one of my best friends on a beautiful July morning in the visitor center at Arlington National Cemetery.

There I was, a 35-year-old man with one of my best friends, 80-year-old Troy B. Holliday. He was my neighbor across the street and to our family he was, “Mr. Troy.”

George Schmalstig

