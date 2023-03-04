New School Choice bills that will dramatically change the nature of public and private education in Florida are advancing through the House and Senate. HB 1 and SB 202 would create a “universal voucher system” that expands current scholarship programs.

The new laws would make all students in Florida eligible for Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). Eligibility would expand to every K-12 student, regardless of income or whether they are already in a private school or are being home-schooled. These funds, nearly $8,000 per student, could be used for tuition or other educational expenses.

