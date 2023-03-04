New School Choice bills that will dramatically change the nature of public and private education in Florida are advancing through the House and Senate. HB 1 and SB 202 would create a “universal voucher system” that expands current scholarship programs.
The new laws would make all students in Florida eligible for Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). Eligibility would expand to every K-12 student, regardless of income or whether they are already in a private school or are being home-schooled. These funds, nearly $8,000 per student, could be used for tuition or other educational expenses.
In the name of parental choice, the dramatic expansion of vouchers could potentially undermine Florida’s system of public education. Further, moving to a system of “vouchers for all” raises issues of quality, equity, and overall constitutionality.
Florida’s Constitution, Article IX, is clear on the value of education: “Adequate provision shall be made by law for a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools that allows students to obtain a high-quality education.”
This column will briefly discuss the impacts of HB 1/SB 202 as they relate to private education, focusing on quality and equality; fiscal issues and impact on public schools; and overall constitutionality.
How do private schools differ from public schools in issues of quality and equality?
Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) reports that more than 85 percent of Florida families choose to send their students to public schools. About 13 percent attend private schools.
Public schools in Florida must follow a curriculum based on high academic state standards. Private schools have no requirements for curriculum or standards. They are free to teach what they wish, whether or not supported by research.
While public schools have traditionally required teachers to be certified in their content areas, private schools have no requirements for teacher certification.
In public schools, student achievement is regularly assessed based on state standards. Schools are graded based on student performance and school results are made public. Private schools have minimal assessment requirements and results are not publicly reported, making it difficult to judge effectiveness.
The overall quality of private schools varies greatly. Financial instability and limited budgets and facilities may impact educational experiences, e.g., sports, music, theater.
Public schools must accept and educate every student, regardless of special needs. Private schools can be selective of their students and turn away students based on factors such as behavior, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity. They have more “choices” than parents.
Public schools are overseen by FLDOE and nonpartisan, locally elected school boards. Private schools are governed by private or religious groups. 56 percent are religious, and 31 percent are for-profit. FLDOE has no jurisdiction over private schools and provides only minimal oversight for attendance, health, and safety. https://www.fldoe.org/schools/school-choice/private-schools
The differences are stark. Yet Florida’s Constitution requires a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools that allows students to obtain a high-quality education.” Without information about every aspect of each private school, parents risk making uninformed choices and lost learning time for their children.
What are the fiscal impacts of a universal voucher system in Florida?
School vouchers are already funded by Florida taxpayers, directly or indirectly. Family Empowerment Scholarships, established in 2019, divert funds directly from school district per-pupil allocation. The per-pupil amount for each student leaves the district and goes towards the private school.
As the number of scholarships rises the cost of funding them also rises. In 2022-23, about 10 percent of total state aid for public education went to scholarships. In addition, about $1.1 billion in public dollars is diverted from the state treasury through Tax Credit Scholarships financed by corporate tax credits. https://tinyurl.com/yx74hz6r.
Scholarships are currently administered through nonprofit Scholarship Funding Organizations (SFOs) and paid directly to private schools for tuition. The new legislation would change scholarships to Educational Savings Accounts (ESA). ESAs are similar to debit cards that can be used for tuition or other education-related expenses like tutoring, after-school programs, or materials. ESAs will divert taxpayer money directly to individuals, bringing concerns of oversight and transparency.
Analysis by the Florida Policy Institute (FPI) indicates that the cost of these vouchers will likely increase to $4 billion in the first year alone. That would require an extra $2 billion next year to cover the cost of students already in private schools and homeschooled students. https://tinyurl.com/85e25dba.
How will universal vouchers impact public schools in Florida?
From the FPI: “If the state does not increase revenue … then the reallocation of state aid to cover vouchers will leave school districts with significantly less revenue to fund the remaining public school students.”
Public education in Florida is currently underfunded by $4,000 per student as compared to the national average. Florida ranks 44th in public education funding, with funding level rated “F.” https://tinyurl.com/vctnrvbh. Teacher pay is among the lowest in the nation, and Florida faces a significant teacher shortage.
Without additional funding for public education, the increased costs of vouchers could rapidly deplete public school funds, resulting in larger class sizes and fewer resources and programs. Yet a Constitutional Amendment to limit class size was approved in 2002.
Voucher amounts will not pay the full cost of tuition at more costly private schools. Some families may have to choose “lesser” private schools. When tuition rises, lower-income families may not be able to afford those schools, returning their children to public schools. Once again, uniformity, quality, and equity of public education are at stake.
Public education is a cornerstone of a democratic society. Our system of free public education operates from the belief in equal opportunity for short-term and long-term benefits – to the individual and to society.
HB 1 and SB 202, with their potential to weaken our public education system, stand in direct opposition to our Florida Constitutional mandate for a “uniform, equitable, efficient high-quality free public education system.”
If passage is inevitable, legislators must amend the bills to build in uniformity, equity, and quality so that all schools receiving public monies meet Constitutional requirements. Lawmakers must allocate adequate funds to ensure that public schools remain strong and effective. Parents would need full transparency to make informed choices for their children.
Both bills have already been approved in pre-session committees in the House and Senate. With the 2023 Florida Legislative session beginning on March 7, they are moving quickly toward floor votes. Citizens may contact state legislators with opinions on these and other bills:
Rep Ralph Massullo District 23, 850-717-5023, Ralph.Massullo@myfloridahouse.gov
Senator Blaise Ingoglia District 11, 850-487-5011, Ingoglia.Blaise.web@flsenate.gov
Rosemary Nilles is a Board Member and Education Chair of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC). She is a retired educational administrator, consultant, and teacher.
League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, never endorsing or opposing political parties or candidates, and encouraging informed, active participation in government.
