Citrus County is home to many of the beautiful waterways in Florida, attracting thousands of tourists around the world, especially during scallop season. For Citrus, Hernando, and Levy counties, scallop season began on July 1 and runs through September 24. Crystal River is one of the most popular locations for scalloping due to water clarity next to Homosassa, which is popular for its large seagrass beds. If you choose to participate in scallop season, remember that our waters will be BUSY – so please stay safe and continue to follow all scalloping and boating laws.
There are several rules to keep in mind while you enjoy scalloping, such as license requirements, bag limits, and dive flags.
Scalloping in Florida is considered to be a form of fishing – according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), you must have a Florida Saltwater Fishing License unless you are scalloping on a chartered trip. A Florida Saltwater Fishing License for residents is only $17 for an entire year, so please make sure to complete this crucial requirement before heading out.
Bag limits are put in place to preserve our stunning ecosystem. In Citrus County, we are limited to 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell per person, with a 10-gallon limit per vessel. You are only permitted to harvest scallops either by hand or by using a landing or dip net – commercial harvest is prohibited throughout Florida.
Using a dive flag while on your scalloping trip is essential. This vital safety device lets others in the area know that there are divers or snorkelers nearby and is required to use in Florida. This flag is easily recognizable as red with a white diagonal stripe and is a simple step you can take to notify other boaters that divers are in the area.
In order to preserve our inshore waters, please do not dispose of your scallop shells in areas used for recreation, like the Homosassa River and the Crystal River. Not only can this damage local seagrass habitats, but it can pose a risk to swimmers who may accidentally step on any shards. You can safely dispose of your scallop shells in a trash bin.
Whether you are scalloping or just enjoying the water for the day – PLEASE remember to do so safely, especially during a busy season like this. Stay on high alert and look for diver down flags and follow all posted signs. If you plan on being behind the helm, don’t drink – not only does Florida law prohibit anyone from boating under the influence, but it is extremely dangerous for everyone around you. You cannot safely operate a vessel and still be attentive while drinking.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
