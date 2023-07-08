scallop graphic

Citrus County is home to many of the beautiful waterways in Florida, attracting thousands of tourists around the world, especially during scallop season. For Citrus, Hernando, and Levy counties, scallop season began on July 1 and runs through September 24. Crystal River is one of the most popular locations for scalloping due to water clarity next to Homosassa, which is popular for its large seagrass beds. If you choose to participate in scallop season, remember that our waters will be BUSY – so please stay safe and continue to follow all scalloping and boating laws.

There are several rules to keep in mind while you enjoy scalloping, such as license requirements, bag limits, and dive flags.

