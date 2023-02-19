Donald Kirk

Donald Kirk

Washington’s Middle East policy is a mass of confusion reflecting leaders’ and policymakers’ contradictions and misunderstandings, frankly uncertain of where to go and what to do about conflicting rivalries and interests.

The most significant Mideast country for the United States is Israel, whose security the U.S. guarantees with more than $3.3 billion a year in military aid, far more than any other country other than Ukraine. To keep the balance between Israel and its Arab neighbors, Washington also doles out more than $1.3 billion a year to Egypt, on the Mediterranean across Israel’s long southwestern border, and more than $500 million to Jordan, across the Jordan River from the Palestinians’ West Bank.

