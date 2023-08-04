I am sick and tired of all of you people who do not like Trump bashing him. Stop watching the fake news and see what is really going on with these wonderful Democrats. Let me ask you something. Do you like what is going on in this country with Biden who does not know where he is? Trump took care of all of us. Wake up to reality … It seems like you people are asleep at the wheel and are brainwashed.

This indictment with President Trump is another witch hunt to stop him from running to be president. Do you see what they are doing? It is time to stop all this witch hunt and know that President Trump will care for us all. Enough of all this garbage. Let's see if the Chronicle has the guts to print this.

