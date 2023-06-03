“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” – Matthew 5:9.
It’s time for a serious chat.
We’re witnessing a growing trend in our community that is both frightful and abhorrent. While it reflects what’s happening in Florida and across the nation, it’s disturbing nonetheless to see it in my hometown.
I’m talking about the verbal bashing of others whose lifestyles are different from those of straight people. I’m talking about the insults and taunts directed at gays, lesbians, and yes, transgender individuals.
I recently heard a well-respected politician refer to gays, lesbians, and transgenders as “evil.” That’s the word he used to describe fellow humans whose only “crime” is having a lifestyle different from his own.
Because we’re all grownups in the room, let’s tiptoe through this minefield.
First, a little about me. I’m an old straight guy. I’ll be turning 65 in October, and I’m pretty happy about that.
A lot has happened in our society in the last 30 years, and I understand little of it. The LGBTQ+ way of life is not something I identify with. While I have friends or acquaintances who are gay, lesbian, or trans, I’d be less than honest if I said I completely understand their experiences.
But here’s the thing: It’s none of my business. Who gives me the right to dictate how others should live or openly criticize them just because they’re different from me?
Two quick points before moving forward:
I’m not referring to politics, though that’s certainly a discussion for another day. No position on anti-trans laws or any of that rhetoric.
I’m naturally suspicious of most special interest groups, no matter who or what they represent. I say that so you know I’m not advocating for any organization or lobby.
No, this is much simpler than that. It’s about our neighbors.
This strangeness started a year ago during the whole library display debacle. Ron Kitchen Jr., who was County Commission chairman at the time, sat back and allowed all sorts of ugliness to be spewed by our citizens against their fellow citizens.
I’ve covered local politics in this county for a number of years, and sometimes the population can get a little heated towards one another. It happens. But it’s usually over principles such as growth, taxes, environment, zoning, and so on.
Verbally attacking Citrus County residents because of their lifestyle goes against the very fabric of this community, and it shocks me to see it happen.
Remember, these citizens are our neighbors. They pay taxes, own homes, shop at Publix, celebrate birthdays, mourn the loss of loved ones, and have feelings. Many of them attend church services, just like all the straight people I know.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We can separate politics from people if we choose to.
One thing I’ve noticed over the past 18 months is the depth of Citrus County’s community. I’m referring to its heart. I’ve met so many people with a sincere desire to help the sick, mentally ill, addicted, low-income, homeless, and disenfranchised.
The politician I mentioned and others who think like him have it all wrong. They are significantly misreading this community if they think the anti-everyone-but-me trend that’s sweeping the nation has taken hold here as well.
Come on, Citrus County. We are better than that. We have already shown our resilience against offensive anti-LGBTQ+ groups that have emerged in the past two years, and our politics here are relatively calm compared to other places.
My blog, Just Wright Citrus, is all about community conversation. Everyone gets a seat at that table unless their behavior suggests ill will. Those colors usually stand out.
Gays, lesbians, and trans individuals are “evil” only if they harbor bad intent in their hearts. Just like you and me. And guess what? God knows what’s in my heart, and He usually isn’t shy about revealing it to me.
Can we please stop ridiculing neighbors who are different from us and start respecting them? Is it really that difficult?
It’s Sunday, the Lord’s Day. Let’s be peacemakers today.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at just wrightcitrus@gmail.com.
