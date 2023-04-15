Here’s a conversation we should be having but we’re not:
Suncoast Parkway.
What’s that, you say? The parkway is built and it’s now scheduled for construction clear to U.S. 19. Nothing to discuss, right?
Actually, lots. And now’s the time to have the talk.
I’ve heard from many people in the last year who are critical of elected officials for not better preparing Citrus County for the onslaught of growth that the parkway has brought.
Don’t count me among those who blame past or current commissioners for our growth challenge. No one saw this coming. No one saw the traffic backups that regularly occur each day at all our major intersections. No one saw the explosion of commercial activity in Lecanto.
That said, it’s time to get moving on conversations to prepare our county for the continued parkway. Here’s what I mean:
There’s an exit planned for County Road 495, known as Citrus Avenue in Crystal River. Anyone who’s driven through Crystal River, particularly on the weekend, sees the backup on Citrus Avenue at U.S. 19.
So it’s a reasonable leap to ask what’s going to happen when Citrus Avenue becomes a parkway exit.
I attended the Crystal River City Council meeting Monday night hoping to hear some conversation about that. Councilman Robert Holmes had suggested during the leadership summit a few weeks back that the city should take a position on whether to support a C.R. 495 interchange.
The council didn’t really talk about it, other than agreeing to send a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation noting that the city may need assistance with local roads impacted by the parkway.
That’s great, but it would be nice to see the city and county take initiative. Shouldn’t there be a conversation about the C.R. 495 interchange, what to expect from it, and how best to prepare for that? And shouldn’t both the County Commission and Crystal River City Council decide whether the interchange is in our best interest?
Similar situation with Cardinal Street. A consultant’s report to the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization that estimated traffic loads in 2045 said Cardinal can handle the traffic coming on and off the parkway without the road being widened. There’s a caveat: Those predictions go out the window if the county allows for residential development along Cardinal.
Other than talks about a Cardinal interchange management plan, which sets the zoning standards in the immediate area of the exit, there’s been no County Commission conversation about whether to encourage residential growth on Cardinal or not.
That’s a very significant deal. The county has no money to widen Cardinal and no interest in even thinking of such a thing until the state inexplicably decided to place a parkway exit there. We need to have a conversation about Cardinal.
The MPO consultant’s study was meant to determine whether Turkey Oak Drive will work as a bypass and whether parkway traffic is headed that way. Well, it didn’t do that. Instead, it made 2045 traffic projections on a handful of roads (oddly, C.R. 495 was not one of them) and the baseline traffic count data is from 2015. Old data predicting traffic patterns 22 years from now.
It’s clear we need a countywide transportation master plan. Something that gives us a real look at our traffic patterns today and tomorrow and 10 years from now. A game plan that says what we need to do, when we need to do it, and how to pay for it.
I’ve suggested that the county and two cities combine for this plan since traffic is a countywide issue. The folks I’ve spoken to support the idea but so far nothing from an official standpoint. I’ll say this: Any thought of using a sales tax increase for roads will go nowhere without a plan.
The state has started construction on the three-mile parkway phase to C.R. 486. We know the issues facing Citrus County that are parkway-related. It’s up to this County Commission and the current city councils to prepare us for this next step.
Failure to do so? Well, then we’d have someone to blame.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.