Hello readers! I know, it’s been a while since you’ve heard from me. The weeks seem to pass quickly here at the Chronicle and I just haven’t had much time to stop the usual week’s busy-ness to write a column. I looked back to see when I wrote my last column. I realized it has been since the end of March when I shared my No-Name Storm story. Some of you wondered if I’m still here. Yup! I’m not going anywhere!
By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed some of the improvements our new(ish) editor, Jim Gouvellis, has been making with our newspaper and website. As I’ve shared previously, Jim is a long-time newspaper editor and really knows what he’s doing. We have spent tons of time talking about the direction he wants to take our news content and I’m thrilled to say we have the same goals in mind. Jim has spent the last six months working to increase the amount of local news we publish each day. Most days we are spot on with our coverage while some days we might miss the mark a bit. Thanks for your patience with us.
Speaking of missing the mark, we recently ran the Garfield comic strip in Dutch. Initially we thought it was German but later realized nope, it’s Dutch. Why, you might have asked yourself, did this happen? I received dozens of phone calls from inquiring readers asking that very question. Some thought it was the comic strip’s plan for an upcoming punchline, others wondered if we had lost our minds, others just wondered who messed that up? One clever reader used Google translate to find out what Garfield said one day and offered to read it to me! I’m sorry to say it was just human error, nothing exciting, nothing mysterious, just those darn humans that sometimes make mistakes. In this case they did so for a few days before the error was noticed and properly corrected.
During those few days I received quite a few phone calls, which I genuinely enjoyed. Each call was fun because, you know, it is the fun people who read the comics. Our grumpier readers can’t be bothered by such comic silliness. I guess I happen to be one of those grumpy people since I rarely read the comics, or perhaps we are grumpy as a result of not reading comics! Regardless, I loved hearing from you!
Allow me to get back on track now …. Jim is doing a fantastic job of leading our news team to produce the news our readers want and appreciate. You’ve heard me say before that our job is to provide the local news you can’t get anywhere else. You can hear all about things taking place across our state and our nation on your preferred news station, but you won’t hear about good things our neighbors are doing to help those in need in our community, for example.
In the coming weeks you’re going to continue to see those improvements along with some changes that I hope you will find pleasing. Now we understand some of our readers don’t enjoy change. I get it! I’ve been publisher for almost two years now and many of you still don’t like me and wish the former publisher would come back! I understand and sometimes I wish the same thing!
Speaking of our former publisher, Gerry is doing great. I regularly meet with him to discuss the business, but I must say it’s getting harder and harder to get scheduled on his calendar! Between trips to see the grandkids, trips to go surfing, afternoons spent in his hammock, he has little time for me. That’s ok, I get that too!
The point of this column is to tell you that if you subscribe to the Chronicle in order to read local community news then great things are coming! Hang with us and I know you’ll be pleased. For those of you wondering what Garfield had to say in his Monday, June 12 comic strip, here it is: They say you slow down as you get older, that is right, it takes me twice as long to do nothing these days. In closing, let me say “een fijne dag verder,” which is Dutch for have a great day!
Trina Murphy is the publisher of the Chronicle
