Hello readers! I know, it’s been a while since you’ve heard from me. The weeks seem to pass quickly here at the Chronicle and I just haven’t had much time to stop the usual week’s busy-ness to write a column. I looked back to see when I wrote my last column. I realized it has been since the end of March when I shared my No-Name Storm story. Some of you wondered if I’m still here. Yup! I’m not going anywhere!

By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed some of the improvements our new(ish) editor, Jim Gouvellis, has been making with our newspaper and website. As I’ve shared previously, Jim is a long-time newspaper editor and really knows what he’s doing. We have spent tons of time talking about the direction he wants to take our news content and I’m thrilled to say we have the same goals in mind. Jim has spent the last six months working to increase the amount of local news we publish each day. Most days we are spot on with our coverage while some days we might miss the mark a bit. Thanks for your patience with us.

