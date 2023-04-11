Justin Bean

The year was 1934. The Great Depression ravaged the United States.

Unemployment was only starting to turn around but was still at a painfully high rate of 22 percent. Nearly a quarter of Americans were out of work, and to make it worse, weather and drought in the Midwest destroyed 35 million acres of farmland. Hundreds of millions of acres were at risk, and many people were in danger of starvation, while others chose to take their own lives in increasing numbers.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.