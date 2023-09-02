feinstein

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-CCD/03/A/Images/2023_09_03_CR-CCD_A_001/0b052de8-49d7-11ee-96cd-00163ec2aa77/0b052de8-49d7-11ee-96cd-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}AP photo{/photoCredit}

{caption}Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at age 90, is the oldest person in the Senate and has served as senator since 1992.{/caption}

{/image}

 AP photo
The conversation logo

President Joe Biden was “fine,” according to White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, after tripping over a sandbag at a U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony on June 1, 2023.

Nancy Jecker

Nancy Jecker

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

But his fall was caught on live camera – and people on social media speculated about what was behind it.

Biden falls

President Biden fell after tripping over a sandbag at a U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony on June 1, 2023.
feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at age 90, is the oldest person in the Senate and has served as senator since 1992.
Senate McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, returns to his press conference after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones and became disoriented, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to finish speaking with reporters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.