It’s been a while since I checked in with readers of the Chronicle but this retirement thing keeps me pretty busy.
There is a quick story I wanted to share.
It seems at this time many political types in this country want to circulate messages that make people dislike each other more. For personal political gain, the flames of hatred are stoked and differences magnified.
I had a different experience last week.
We went off to St. Augustine Beach to celebrate the 18th birthday of granddaughter Izzy Mulligan. She just graduated from St. Augustine High School and starts her freshman year in college at Florida Atlantic University later this month. Many of you have met Izzy over the years because she worked in the Chronicle newsroom handling the telephones during the summer.
On Saturday some of us jumped in the ocean and went surfing. The waves were nice and the water just the right temperature. What could go wrong?
Regular readers over the decades know that much has gone wrong for me while in or near the water. I once had a surfboard fin go thru my hand requiring 78 stitches. On another occasion I broke my foot on a bad takeoff. I frequently got bumped by sharks in the water.
My worst experience came while unloading surfboards from my car when an angry water moccasin bit my foot and forced me to spend a long Memorial Day holiday weekend in the ICU unit at the St. Augustine hospital.
So what else could possibly go wrong? I was pretty sure I had experienced all the bad stuff possible.
We we spent the morning having fun in the waves and every once in a while took a tumble. But it was all good fun.
The fun was interrupted after we had been out in the water for a while and I went to check what time it was. When I looked at my wrist – my very expensive Apple Watch was missing.
Gone. Lost in action. Stripped from my wrist and resting on the bottom of the darn Atlantic Ocean.
I immediately started thinking of excuses to tell my darling wife who purchased the expensive watch as a gift.
Why was I wearing the watch? Sorry to say that I have become addicted to measuring my activity each day so the Apple Gods can tell me I’m doing a good job.
When I walk the dog, the Apple Watch measures my steps. When I play tennis, the Apple Watch tells me how many calories I burned in the process. There is even an app on the watch where I could measure my exercise during surfing.
Apple wanted me to wear my watch in the water – that’s why they had the app with the picture of the guy surfing. They wanted me to lose my watch on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean so I would have to buy a new one. It was a conspiracy!
Can you tell that I have more free time to imagine things while retired? It’s not all healthy.
We walked along the shore line and searched for the watch but without any luck. I was sure some shark was already wearing my Apple Watch so he could measure how many calories he burned while eating a surfer.
There’s probably a special “shark” app that helps with that.
So I went back to my hotel trying to figure out how I was going to explain this negligence to my wife.
Maybe I would just be silent and hope she didn’t notice the missing watch.
It was about five hours later that I got a text on my Apple phone. It read: “Mr. Mulligan, my name is Stephen and I have your watch.”
I at first thought Stephen might be a shark just letting me know the Apple Watch had found a happy home sharking around on the floor of the ocean.
But then Stephen asked, “how can I get it back to you?”
I was stunned. Stephen had found the watch along the shoreline of St. Augustine Beach and wanted to get it back to the rightful owner. What’s even more impressive, he had enough technical savvy to look at an Apple Watch and figure out who it belonged to.
There is all sorts of information in an Apple Watch, but I am just pretty darn happy when it tells the correct time. There are moments when my Apple Phone is not around and my watch will ring. I can actually talk to the watch like Dick Tracy did all those decades ago in the comics.
I have no idea how that happens.
Anyway, Stephen dug into the watch and got my contact information. I told him what hotel I was staying at and he said he was riding his bike in that direction and would stop by in five minutes.
I walked to the front of the hotel really not knowing what to expect. I took $50 from my wallet to give him a reward and just stood outside to wait.
Less than two minutes later Stephen rides up on his bicycle. He’s not wearing a shirt and I think he was shoeless.
He was just smiling and holding out my watch.
I thanked him and gave him the $50 for finding the watch and going to such extremes to get it back to me.
“I don’t want this,” Stephen said to me and handed back the $50. “I just wanted to see the watch get back to the right person and to see you happy.”
He twirled his bike around and rode off down the sidewalk.
He had a big smile on his face.
And so did I.
There are many more good people in our country. At the top of my list is Stephen.
Gerry Mulligan retired after serving 43 years as the publisher and editor of the Chronicle. His book based on his column ‘Out the Window’ is available on Amazon.com. He lives in Crystal River with his wife, Janet, and their two dogs.
