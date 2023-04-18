In celebration of National Library Week, I will be the guest speaker at The Lakes Region Library, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm. The event will be held at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness, FL. 34452
One of the books I will discuss will be my rock biography, “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, the Buoys, and ‘Timothy.’”
The Buoys’ song “Timothy” was banned on numerous radio stations because of “inappropriate content,” ugly references to cannibalism during the 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania mining disaster. Unfortunately, that censorship is alive and well today in books and songs, as politicians and school boards continue to ban ideas presenting different opinions.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Examples abound. The Waukesha Wisconsin school district banned two songs from an elementary school spring concert. One was a duet by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus called “Rainbowland.” The other is called “Rainbow Connection,” by Kermit the Frog.
George Orwell’s dystopian view of the future, “1984,” published in 1949, was banned in the U.S. for being pro-Communism and in Russia for being anti-Communism.
John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” won the 1940 Pulitzer Prize, but The Associated Farmers of California publicly burned the book, calling it “a pack of lies” and Communist.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” originally published in 1985, depicted a patriarchal, totalitarian, and theocratic society in the near future. Unfortunately, this book was removed from classroom and library bookshelves nine times over 2021-2022.
“The Catcher in the Rye” (1951) by J.D. Salinger is a “coming of age” novel that seems to offend everyone. Over the decades, it has been banned for the use of profanity, sexually explicit content, description of underage drinking and drug use, hints of the occult, and even, in 1968, because it was deemed to be a Communist plot.
Freedom of speech does not come without a cost. Author Salman Rushdie spent years hiding after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death after the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which was considered blasphemous by some Muslims. As a result, Rushdie lost sight in one eye and use of his hand from an attack by a man who rushed the stage in August 2022.
The Buoy’s “Timothy” is an example of the ongoing censorship that goes against the principles of free speech in an open society. As a Vietnam Veteran, Hernando resident, and an active member of the Citrus Writers, I will continue to advocate for literacy in schools and the community and promote the democratic values of our First Amendment.
Maxim W. Furek is a writer who lives in Hernando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.