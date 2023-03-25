There are many adjectives that could be used to describe the Florida Legislature these days. Boring, though, is certainly not one of them.
The number of bills that might be labeled shocking, extreme, or partisan are too many to actually keep track of. Every once in a while there’s one that comes along, like the school start time bill, that really needs to be put into place with the subsequent funding to be successful.
And then there’s this latest bill, House Bill 421, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jenna Persons- Mulicka of Fort Myers.
I’m not sure what category this bill actually falls into, but I think its wonderful.
We’ve all been traveling down an interstate at a reasonable rate of speed with the need to pass a semi without having to brake or interrupt the cruise control. We’ve also been traveling down the interstate when the flow of traffic is completely stymied by one car traveling in the far left lane with zero intentions of leaving it.
I’ve seen the beginnings of road rage break out in this exact scenario. People get immensely frustrated when the far left lane, designed to be a lane to overtake slower vehicles on the right, becomes the main drag for a traveler taking a nice leisurely run down the interstate.
And as we all know, it doesn’t take much these days to turn frustration behind the wheel into really dangerous situations for people on the road.
This bill, though, with a matching one introduced in the Senate, SB 464, would actually make it illegal to continuously drive in the furthermost left-hand lane on any road that has two or more lanes moving in the same direction with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher.
The bill states: “A driver may not continuously operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane, except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, when preparing to exit the road, street, or highway, or when otherwise directed by an official traffic control device.”
Currently, the law states that a driver must move from the left lane if they “reasonably” know that a faster vehicle is trying to overtake them. But I’ve traveled the interstates and other highways in Florida a lot and never seen this enforced.
HB 421, however, would make it very easy for police to enforce by categorizing the left hand lane as for passing only.
Interestingly enough, the majority of people who continuously drive in the left hand lane drive just at the speed limit. They would argue that anyone trying to pass them would be breaking the law by going above the speed limit.
That’s true. But what they fail to realize is that they, too, are breaking the law as it is currently constructed. The law states that drivers in the left hand lane must move over for passing vehicles and it never mentions the rate of speed at which the overtaking vehicle is traveling.
HB 421 is a good idea, but not a novel one. States like South Carolina and Arkansas have already pushed these kinds of bills in front of lawmakers and it’s likely that as these bills gain traction, we’ll see more of them throughout the country.
Lawmakers oftentimes get bogged down in the greater political narrative that’s stretching our country. It can make them useless for doing anything but pushing their corresponding political party’s latest rage in the culture wars. But every once in a while, they actually think about the daily lives of their constituents and do something that would make their lives just a little bit easier.
