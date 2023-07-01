It’s a tough time to be a member of the Grand Old Party. The White House and congressional pickup opportunities in 2024 for Republicans are the best they’ve been in years. But the party continues to struggle to coalesce around a viable path back to power, and former president Donald Trump’s third bid for the White House is casting a dark shadow over GOP electoral chances.

Trump fatigue among traditional Republicans is real and could be a drag on down-ballot candidates and on the top of the ticket. Just as real is the former president’s ardent support among the populist wing of the GOP base. Trump’s determination to remain atop the Republican Party puts primary voters in a tough spot.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.