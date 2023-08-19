Holy Cow

If you’re of a certain age, you remember being herded onto a school stage for a patriotic assembly and warbling “Fifty Nifty United States” to beaming parents.

“Fifty, nifty, United States from 13 original colonies,” the song cheerfully began. There wasn’t much to it beyond rhyming “fifty” and “nifty.” It proceeded to meander through a roll call of the states in alphabetical order. Missing from that roster was the Kingdom of Callaway. And the Free State of Winston. And the Free State of Jones.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

J. Mark Powell

J. Mark Powell
calloway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.