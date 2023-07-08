When considering the knotty problem of affirmative action, it's important to bear in mind, as some of the Supreme Court's dissenters failed to do, that the issue is no longer black versus white, in every sense of that term. We are a multiethnic country, and discriminating against one minority (Asians) to benefit African Americans and whites is not OK. It violates a principle enshrined in the 14th Amendment that states cannot deprive any individual of the equal protection of the laws, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which declares that "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Rejecting affirmative discrimination is not the same thing as saying there is no longer a problem of racism in America or that the effects of centuries of slavery and discrimination have been overcome. That would be foolish, and it is not what the court said. Rather, the majority found that continuing to discriminate on the basis of race is not the answer to persistent racism or inequality.

