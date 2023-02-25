Veronica De Rugy

Veronica De Rugy

Newspapers have been reporting on the demographic challenges in Asian nations like China, Japan and South Korea. Some expect China’s population, for example, to be cut in half by 2100. If current trends continue, some of the same problems will sooner or later hit the United States, and they won’t be fixed with family-style entitlement policies that cost huge amounts of money and distort the economy without increasing fertility.

A far better priority would be immigration reform that lets more people in alongside regulatory reforms to boost housing, energy and food production.

