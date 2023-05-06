Today’s question: Is it fair for citizens to criticize Sheriff Mike Prendergast for his recent social media commentary?
Answer: Of course!
First, a little civics lesson.
Not all elected officials are alike. We elect members of boards, like the county commission and city council, who do all their business in public. They are policymakers, meaning they approve local laws. The county commission is Citrus County’s legislature.
Elected members of these boards generally receive criticism or accolades for what they’ve done in public. The county commission meets, debates issues and votes – all out in the public for anyone to view and offer an opinion before the decision.
Doesn’t work that way for the constitutional officers. These elected positions are generally autonomous and they’re working under state/federal regulations, so there’s not much give.
The constitutional officers are Clerk of Court Angela Vick, Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton, Sheriff Prendergast, Superintendent of Schools Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird, and Tax Collector Janice Warren.
Those are what I call real jobs. Office jobs. The property appraiser has actual work to do; politics isn’t part of the job description.
Folks have issues with the property appraiser because of the way he’s setting the taxable value of land. Those issues get settled through his staff. Dalton doesn’t make a habit of aggravating people on purpose over politics, nor does he give folks reason to think they won’t be treated fairly due to political party affiliation.
Constitutional officers rarely feud with the public. That’s why a constitutional job is somewhat protected at the ballot box and, excluding sheriff or school superintendent, incumbents often run unopposed.
Sheriffs are, by their nature, arrogant as heck. That said, I don’t recall Prendergast’s predecessors taking heat from the public for their public statements. It’s the normal stuff: lax traffic enforcement, too many burglaries, budgets out of whack – that sort of thing.
Prendergast is a bit of an outlier on the local political scene. The five other constitutional officers were all well-known in the county before their campaigns.
Vick and Baird were longtime assistants to their successful elected bosses. Himmel had already been elected to the school board and her late father was a political icon in Inverness. Both Dalton and Warren had well-earned reputations for exceptional community service well before being elected to office.
Prendergast arrived in town in 2016, set up shop, and ran for sheriff. And while no one ever really wants to mention this, the reality is he would have been just another unsuccessful candidate if not for the tragic and untimely death of Phil Royal. That said, I’ll give Prendergast his second term as a genuine ballot-box win.
A third term in 2024, if that’s his goal, is in jeopardy due to his own behavior, extreme arrogance, and a general misreading of the Citrus County community.
How else to explain social media posts of recent weeks that seek only to disenfranchise a wide swath of voters from the sheriff’s office?
Prendergast aggravated his far-right constituency by participating with federal agents in the arrests of two Citrus County residents in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In both cases, he went to social media to not only announce the arrests but make it clear he agreed with them.
“We will continue to partner with both our state and federal partners to arrest those involved in the breach of our Capitol,” he wrote Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page regarding the latest case.
When I checked on Thursday, it had over 500 comments. Most were critical of Prendergast’s role in the arrest, which is absurd of course, but these folks are the very ones the sheriff has kowtowed to the last six years. His behavior, while normal for most of us, goes against everything election deniers believe in.
Meanwhile, Prendergast’s personal Facebook page exudes openness, warmth, and charm with beauties such as, “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat.”
So, to wrap: Prendergast, the county’s top law enforcement officer, has angered both supporters and non-supporters alike and for reasons unrelated to his official duties.
Rather, something simple: He can’t help himself.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.