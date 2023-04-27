Jim Gouvellis

Jim Gouvellis

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Saturday night, a Citrus Springs man shot a juvenile in the stomach as he rode an ATV near the man’s home. The young boy was airlifted to the University of Florida’s Shands Hospital.

We reported the incident Tuesday morning. Where did we learn about this shooting? Not from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office but from various phone calls and Facebook chatter. The sheriff did not produce a news release or send us a report. We eventually got our information from the probable cause affidavit filed with the courts, which officers have to file after an arrest.

