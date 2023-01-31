The rich and the flat tax
The rich, those evil rich and how the flat tax would help them. Conveniently left out of Mr Stein’s rant about flat tax is the fact that over 40 percent of all Americans pay absolutely nothing in federal income taxes, so the other 60 percent are expected to foot the bill for everything on the Federal level. Then those who receive Food Stamps pay no taxes on their food. Adding more to the equation is that with all benefits available tax free, a family of 4 qualifies for $76,400. Conversely the working man, who has a yearly wage of $76,400, will have a tax burden of over 30 percent, meaning he is forced to live on just over $50,000 a year. And you wonder why there is a worker shortage? The flat tax, when including all taxes, is the most fair because it distributes the burden equally across all people. It creates incentive to move forward and earn a better living. Many working people have worked very hard to get promotions and increases in wages, only to be put into the next higher tax bracket and actually lose money. Certain people need to get over their expectations that because the rich have more it should be taken away. It is theirs. Greed is a sin and taking from others is theft. You are owed nothing! Mike Dragoun Lecanto
