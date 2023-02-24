Dan Eberhart

Dan Eberhart

It was far from pretty, but after months of sniping the Republican National Committee elected a chair at the end of January. After weathering a flurry of opposition from firebrand alternative candidates such as California’s Harmeet Dhillon and Mike Lindell, the “MyPillow” guy, Ronna McDaniel was selected to serve a rare fourth term.

McDaniel’s win marks a modest step toward equilibrium for the GOP. While it is increasingly difficult to define the “mainstream” of the party, McDaniel – who enjoyed quiet but firm support from former president Donald Trump – was undoubtedly the establishment choice.

To paraphrase a line from another publication, the Republican Party is like a mullet hair-do: populist in the front, corporatist in the back. The "substance" the columnist refers to are deeply unpopular policies like funding tax cuts for the wealthy by reducing Social Security and Medicare benefits. So, the GOP gins up culture war horse-hockey as a distraction. Maybe it will work again.

