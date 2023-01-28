When the work begins Monday, for the first time in 25 years, I will no longer be a member of the press.
I’ll admit it, it doesn’t sound just a little weird; it sounds a lot weird.
My decision to leave behind a career that has been a part of my adult life for a quarter of a century wasn’t an easy one. But there is a new calling, a new passion, I have to follow. One that will still allow me to play an integral part of the Citrus County community; one in which I can make a difference in people’s lives.
It’s hard to pass up a chance such as that.
Next week, I will begin working for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, an organization whose mission I truly admire and respect. I once served as a volunteer for Habitat, where I met a number of family partners who were seeking a better life for themselves and their families. They weren’t looking for a handout, but a hand up.
I became great friends with a number of them. We still talk today.
So when the opportunity to join the nonprofit organization, which will allow me to use my skills to help spread the message about it does throughout the community, it was difficult to say no. I considered it a win-win. I will be able to play a role in changing lives of families and educating folks on the great work Habitat has been doing for decades in Citrus County.
Habitat has been leading the charge in affordable housing, long before it became a buzz word throughout the nation. It’s been doing great things and it will continue doing great things in Citrus County.
I’m equally as excited as I am nervous. The feelings are a lot like when I graduated from college 25-plus years ago and was uncertain what my future looked like until the local editor of my hometown paper took a chance on a young kid recently out of college. It was that same editor who took a chance on hiring me at the Chronicle 20-plus years ago.
I’ll still have the opportunities to interact with a number of local officials, businesses and nonprofit organizations. My now-former coworkers at the Chronicle have been offering a number of tips and suggestions for “how to pitch stories” to them.
That’s why having a community newspaper makes a difference, because it’s the one place where you and I will be able to get all of our local news that we cannot get anywhere else. You can’t get the news about the Board of County Commissioners, the cities of Crystal River and Inverness or the amazing stories about citizens we have in our community from national media outlets. That’s why it is essential to continue supporting the mission of the Chronicle.
Plus, without it, you won’t be able to read about all of the wonderful accomplishments Habitat for Humanity will be making in the years to come.
That’s why I believe this isn’t a farewell, but more of a “I’ll see you around.”
