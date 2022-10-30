If you’ve ever driven somewhere without directions, you’re going to struggle with reaching your destination in an efficient manner.
For the past several years, that’s been Citrus County. We know we’re going somewhere, we just don’t know where. We have had zero direction. We’ve had no road map. No GPS to guide us along the way.
For those bemoaning the changes already underway in Citrus County, one must remember, change is inevitable. Change isn’t just coming to Citrus County; it’s here. We had a 13 percent increase in population growth in the past decade.
Growth will continue, and if we don’t have a proper road map – think strategic planning – we’re going to fail to reach our destination. We can plan smartly, we can play wisely. And thanks to large a number of civic leaders and business owners, as well as County Commissioner Holly Davis, we’re putting directions together for what we want to be, while preserving what we have.
That we have buy-in from civic and business leaders and current and incoming Board members is important. An added bonus, a feather in the cap, if you will, is the recent hire of Steve Howard as county administrator. The guy doesn’t just love strategic planning; he thrives on it. It’s in his wheelhouse of expertise and the Board should be commended for hiring the person the county needs to lead us in the right direction for the not only the next few years, but 10, 15 and 25 years into the future.
It’s no secret that Citrus County is behind the 8-ball on many issues: roads, workforce housing, job development, infrastructure, which includes water, sewer and internet connectivity throughout the entire county. We need better roads, we need career jobs, we need workforce housing and many in the county lack quality internet connection. We also must protect our environmental assets.
This strategic plan will provide blueprints for how to achieve the goals. But we must do it right, and we must be willing to pay to do it correctly. This isn’t just about the present, but the future too.
I want better infrastructure, housing choices and health care providers to deal with both the not-so-serious aches and pains and also the very serious aches and pains.
This plan is also about my children and your children or your grandchildren. It’s about them having better infrastructure, better jobs, better housing choices and better health care providers.
It’s about ours and their quality of life.
You still have time to provide your input about your future and your families. Now is your time to speak up. You can do so by visiting www.citrusbocc.com/townhall.
Don’t let your chance pass by.
Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.
