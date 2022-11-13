Election season has come to a close and it’s been an interesting cycle. There a lot of folks cheering that it’s over and done with. While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, 2024 is right around the corner, folks.
If you think this past season was hostile, it could get worse, or it could improve.
Let’s hope it’s the latter.
Never in a million years did I think the animosity between the two political parties would reach such epic proportions. Fueled by radicals on both sides, we’re lead to believe the Democrats or Republicans are not simply different in their ideas, but actually evil.
Here’s a thought: Perhaps both parties’ respective leaders should act like grownups, work together and put their egos aside to do what’s in the best interest of American citizens and the country.
A novel idea, but most likely never in a million years will it actually happen.
Never in a million years did I think my oldest child would finish high school before the county finished widening County Road 491 to County Road 486 to four lanes.
Right now, it’s a race between the county and my son, “he who shall not be named.” He’s set to graduate from Lecanto High in 2025, with the county “hopeful” to have completed the widening of County Road 491 to County Road 486 by mid-2025.
But for those of eager to pin the blame on county officials for failing to get this done, we all should have been leery when former County Administrator Randy Oliver “promised” it would be done by the time the Parkway extension was open.
“I wish we had been further along than what we are, that’s for sure,” said outgoing County Commissioner Scott Carnahan, who, during his final years in office, questioned the progress of the road project.
Embarrassing? Yes. Surprising? No.
I’m not an expert in this field, but one would think you would have had the engineering, alignment and design aspects done at once so you could acquire the necessary right of way in one fell swoop.
But, then again, common sense doesn’t seem to apply when it comes to government.
Never in a million years did I think the Chronicle’s story about the Chinese-based medical research company’s land acquisition in Levy County would reach such epic levels. Certainly, we knew it would go viral – pun completely intended folks. But it has reached far-flung corners of the United States not even I fathomed.
From Fox News to scores of bloggers, emails from South Dakota and Washington state have poured in from scores of people. That doesn’t even include the number of phone calls from people who are going bananas over the status of the project.
Much like COVID, this is a story that will never go away.
Never in a million years did you groan more loudly while reading the well-intended puns inserted above.
Never in a million years did I think Levy County would be considered “south Florida.”
But the host of the Fox News segment, Jesse Watters, expressed concerned about monkeys escaping in this “south Florida” county and making their way to the Everglades.
Perhaps, the behind-the-scene producers should have looked at a map just to give them a good idea of where exactly Levy County is located.
Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.
