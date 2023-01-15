Ms. Sassy Pants is half-tomboy, half-princess.
That was no more evident than her most recent Christmas wish list. And, not to toot my own horn, but Santa made a spectacular splash, especially with the sassy one.
Now, for all of her sassiness, she’s pretty sensible when it comes to gift requests, whether it’s Christmas or her birthday, which, for those keeping score at home, is one month from today.
We – and by we, I mean she – have been in full birthday countdown mode for the past three months. I haven’t received a detailed wish list yet but I’m sure it’s forthcoming. But I can tell you before I see it, the list will include: clothes, more clothes and, probably, a couple pairs of shoes to go with said new outfits.
But before we dive headlong into her upcoming birthday celebration, we must first address her Christmas wish list. It included clothes, no-show socks, running clothes, running socks and a full-length mirror. All of them made sense, but a full-length mirror? She has a mirror in her bedroom. There’s a mirror in the bathroom.
Did we really need another mirror in the house?
“A full-length mirror?” I questioned her 10-year-old reasoning. “Do we really need another mirror in the house?”
“I need to check my outfit for school,” she said.
“Really?” I asked.
“Boys,” Emma said, sizing me up.
“Boys? What did the boys do?”
“Not the brothers,” she said, “I meant you, Daddy. You’re a boy, just an older version.”
“Why me?” I asked, chuckling, knowing full well why she wanted a full-length mirror. “I’m just trying to figure out why you need a full-length mirror.”
“Boys don’t worry about their outfits,” she said, a slight eye roll for added effect. “I need to check my outfits to make sure they match.”
“Oh, well that makes sense,” I responded. “How do you expect Santa to sneak that into the house?”
“First, Santa can get anything into the house, he’s got magic,” she said. “He can shrink it down, then enlarge it after he sets everything up.”
Fair reasoning for a soon-to-be 11-year-old, on the cusp of pre-teen syndrome.
However, this Santa would have to lug it through a store while trying not to shatter it, load it into a car, then sneak into the house with it without her knowing or discovering it.
But not real Santa, whose abilities far exceed my own. This Santa proved sneaky, though. He set that mirror up in her room, not under the tree.
So as she awoke Christmas Eve – we were celebrating ahead of schedule – Santa made a special delivery.
But as she peered in, under and around the Christmas tree, sizing up her presents, a confused Emma exclaimed, “Daddy, I don’t think Santa brought me a mirror.”
Now, mind you, she had already walked in and out of her room, right past where the mirror was set up, oblivious to it staring right back at her.
“Did you check your room?” I asked. “It might have been too big for Santa to put under the tree.”
She darted back into her room and did a quick survey until she came face-to-face with herself. Her eyes sparkled and her smile lit up the room.
“Daaaddyyyyy,” she exclaimed. “He brought one!”
“Oh, that’s great,” I said, pointing out she had walked right past it the first time without noticing.
She huffed before marching back into her room, then stood proudly in front of her new mirror while brushing her hair, smiling every second.
That was Santa’s gift to me.
The only problem I foresee is getting her out of the door on time for school from now on.
Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@ chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.
