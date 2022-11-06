My parents had a unique way of explaining the difference between our wants and needs to my siblings and me.
Growing up, we “wanted” an Atari gaming system. What we “needed” were clothes, food and a roof over our heads.
“What you want and what you need are two different things,” my parents would often remind us, as we noticed as the holidays approached, the shopping cart was full of winter clothes and not an Atari gaming system.
As it turned out, those winter boats, jacket, hats and gloves came in handy when delivering the afternoon paper in 20-degree temps while trudging through the snow.
But we really wanted an Atari.
Currently, there are a lot of wants Citrus County residents are clamoring for, namely new retail stores and restaurants.
However, if those desires for new commerce are granted, Citrus County will also have needs.
Those needs will be for workforce housing. But let’s not kid ourselves, that need is already here.
Workforce housing is not the same as affordable housing. The need for both is great, but not everyone qualifies for affordable housing.
Workforce housing is exactly that: housing for people in the workforce, those who work at the retail stores and restaurants people in Citrus County want, but who need it to be affordable for them.
I hear your groans already, but for all of the clamoring about what retail shops we all want and restaurants that would satisfy your hunger taste buds, those stores and restaurants are going to need employees.
Those employees are going to need a place to call home.
If you take a look around us, in surrounding counties such as Marion, Sumter, Hernando and Lake counties, those communities understand that for there to be a balance between service-based careers, there must be an ample supply of workforce housing.
Citrus County officials must recognize this and plan accordingly. We’re already behind the 8-ball with the issue. Employers are struggling to find employees, not because people don’t want to work. It’s because they cannot find suitable housing to meet their needs.
While it’s not the county’s job to provide workforce housing, it is officials’ responsibility to make Citrus County attractive, be willing to work within the boundaries of the comprehensive plan and building codes. It must also make the processes easier for potential developers, a track record it does not have.
Residents can’t get up in arms if such developments are proposed near their communities.
Because if you want more retail, if you want more restaurants, if you want more medical offices, hair and nail salons, barbershops, then those workers who are tending to your wants need places to live.
In a service-based workforce, wants and needs go hand-in-hand.
Jeff Bryan is the executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com.
