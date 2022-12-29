Today marks the beginning of a new year, a fresh start with new opportunities, new goals and, for some, a fresh slate.
Far too often, the New Year means jotting down a lengthy list of “resolutions.” Certainly, for those who do so, I applaud you. A journey begins with a single step, take it one day at a time. Do not get discouraged.
Personally, I am not a fan of making resolutions, because within a short amount of time, I find myself failing to live up to the expectations. The toughest goal is eating healthier. Sweets are my downfall. That comes from my Gram, whose "therapy," as my Mom called it, was baking. Cakes, cookies, pies, you name it, my Gram could whip it up in an instant. If she came to visit carrying a tray or an old recycled butter tub, she’d been in the kitchen.
Baking isn’t my therapy; eating baked goods might be. However, I digress.
What good are resolutions or goals if there’s no purpose behind them?
Here’s my challenge to you (and to myself) that we may make life better for ourselves and each other in the New Year:
Turn off the 24-hour news networks and spend quality time outside or with family and friends. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of us have stayed cooped up indoors, tuned into the latest doom-and-gloom and the bitter partisan divide in politics. Just hit the power off button and walk away.
Let go of grudges or bitterness you’re carrying. Do not let them consume you.
You’ll thank yourself in the process.
There are plenty of ways to replace the mind-numbing 24-hour news shows, the grudges and bitterness.
Maybe now is the time to live a healthier lifestyle, and in Citrus County, there are plenty of wonderful facilities that offer exercise classes, cardio workouts and exercise rooms. Finances tight? There also an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, from walking, hiking, running or cycling on any number of trails available. If you have the means to transport a kayak or stand up paddle board, the waterways provide year-round opportunities.
You could also take a walk around your neighborhood, get to know the folks who live next to you or around you. There was a day when we used to know everyone who lived in our neighborhood. There was a day we looked out for each other, we checked on each other, we cared about each other. There was a sense of community.
Maybe you feel the need to belong, a yearning to make a difference or impact. If so, there are scores of nonprofit organizations in Citrus County in need of volunteers. Each entity makes an impact in hundreds, if not thousands of lives on a daily basis in Citrus County.
Join any one of dozens of social and civic clubs, where you can make new friends, be a part of making a positive difference in the community you now call home. Sure, I get it, home is where you grew up, but you now live here. This is “home.” I encourage you to share your talents right here.
Now I realize none of these ideas might strike your fancy, and while this might be the last at the bottom, it’s certainly the most important item on the list: Be kind to each other. It does not cost you any money. It just means you can be a good person and set a positive example for others you encounter.
Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.
