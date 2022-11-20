“They say the older you get, the more you become like your parents. It’s scary. I’m becoming just like him. I’ve got a little bit more hair.” – Matt Syivester
Life is full of irony. One minute, we’re complaining about how mean our parents are and how they don’t understand.
The next, you’re coming to grips with the reality that they were right, there is food in the refrigerator. And by that, I mean, we don’t need to dine out.
But the final step is when you become your parents. Not so much in your mannerisms, but the phrases and stories we tell our children.
They become more prevalent on a daily basis.
I have come to realize that it must be a hereditary trait for children to pose a question other than, “Why?”
Nowadays, the question I’m most often faced with: “Dad, what was it like it growing up in the old days?”
First, I’m not that old. But to my children, I am that old.
I realize the grief I gave my parents for the same line of questioning and wise cracking about “how old they were” have come full circle.
With every story they would tell of their younger years, I would bust my parents chops: about the 5-cent movies, old-fashioned soda fountains, music, fashion, classic cars and TV shows and, more importantly, cheap gas.
“What was it like living with the dinosaurs?” I’d blurt out just as fast I would move to get out of arms reach.
Mom would often remind me that my turn would come. It also, once again, proves Mom was right and I am wrong.
My children seem fascinated by my life “in the old days.”
My children have known life with the internet. We stream TV shows. We FaceTime each other; we text. Of course, that’s if they respond to the call or message.
The internet goes down, and you’d think we were back in the dark ages.
“Daaaaaaadd,” they bellow.
“It’s not the end of the world,” I remind them.
“What did you do when the internet when out?” Jayden asked the other day.
“We didn’t have the internet,” I explained.
“Whaaaatt?” It wasn’t so much a verbal response as the bewilderment on their faces. It told me exactly what was going through their minds, trying to compute this massive revelation, the “world without internet.”
We had the outdoors, where Mom would often send us on summer days, allowing us home for lunch, dinner and when the porch lights came on.
We didn’t have iPads; we didn’t have TVs in every room.
We were the remotes, before remote controls were a thing. My dad would make us stand next to the TV, turning the knob until he was satisfied with whatever show piqued his interest.
We didn’t have digital music players, a plethora of video games or e-Readers. We had record players, board games and books.
Now, while my kids enjoy harassing me over “my old days,” here’s one of the greatest joys of being a parent. My children don’t own every fancy gadget out there, but they enjoy the same limited technology I was raised on.
They love the sound of vinyl albums. They love the feel of books. They love board games. They love the outdoors.
But if they leave the door open again, I’m going to remind them, as my parents often did, “We’re not air conditioning the outside.”
I have become my parents.
