Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44.
It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders to commit tens of millions of dollars to finishing the largest infrastructure project not seen in Citrus County since the nuclear plant’s opening so many decades ago.
While County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard is right in calling it a “big win” for Citrus, county leaders have a lot of work ahead of them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This is a chance for officials to improve Citrus’ infrastructure through a large swath of land. This is a golden opportunity for the county to develop a plan, concurrent with the extension of the Suncoast Parkway, to expand its water and sewer infrastructure throughout the northwest portion of the county, which lacks central water and sewer systems.
We must also bring fiber optic companies to the table, because this would also be an opportune time for companies to expand the fiber network or for other companies to gain a foothold in Citrus County.
It makes sense. With the state investing millions of dollars toward springs’ restoration projects in Crystal River and Homosassa as well as the numerous septic-to-sewer projects throughout the county, we need to protect those investments. County, civic leaders and the public must move come up with a reasonable plan in short time.
We’re going to need a lot of help, not just from state lawmakers but federal ones, too. And while we can debate the merits of the American Jobs Plan, which is a part of the Build Back Better Plan, there’s no denying there are millions of dollars of federal funds available for such infrastructure projects such as this.
Citrus needs to get more than just a slice of that pie. County leaders must also be willing to put skin in the game, something it has not often done in years past.
The public also needs to buy into this, because we will all have to make a few a short-term sacrifices – say a few extra dollars in property taxes. We must see past those sacrifices to the long-term benefits for the environment and the future of Citrus County.
With an improved infrastructure such as water and sewer, it is an opportunity that will lend itself to better economic opportunities in economic development and diversity. We must diversify our work force and we aren’t doing that by adding retail shops and restaurants, which are all well and good.
This isn’t about developing more land for fast food restaurants, car washes, coffee shops and retail stores.
It’s about attracting companies that are right for Citrus County. It’s about bringing the career-class jobs we need to Citrus County. It’s about creating opportunities for young adults and young families.
In the past decade, Citrus had a staggering loss of young working class adults and families. Those are future leaders who are pulling up stakes and moving elsewhere because of the lack of opportunities.
The extension of the Suncoast Parkway is a road of opportunity for Citrus County; we can’t afford to take the wrong exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.